Rajon Rondo confirms he is ‘absolutely’ retired and done with NBA

  
Published April 2, 2024 02:11 PM
Rajon Rondo

Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo jokes with photographers while spinning a ball during NBA basketball media day in Waltham, Mass., Tuesday Dec. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP

Two-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star Rajon Rondo hasn’t suited up in the NBA for nearly two seasons, when the Lakers traded him to the Cavaliers mid-season.

Making an appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Rondo confirmed he is retired and will not play in the NBA again.

“Absolutely. Yeah, I’m done. I can’t. I’d rather spend time with my kids.”

A legendary competitor (and connect-four god), Rondo was one of the game’s top point guards for years, especially during his time in Boston. Rondo’s game started on the defensive end, where he was a four-time All-Defensive Player, but he was also a gifted passer and a three-time NBA assist leader. Rondo made All-NBA in 2012, was a four-time All-Star, and won rings with the 2008 Celtics and 2020 Lakers. Through a 16-year NBA career, he averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 assists per game.

“It was definitely something that I never took for granted when I was in the game. I loved every minute of it, and I appreciate the brotherhood that I was able to share and bond and grow with over the years. I’ve learned so much in this game and it’s made me the man who I am today.”

Rondo was arrested in January in Indiana and is scheduled to stand trial later this month on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm as well as having drug paraphernalia/marijuana.

