NBA trade rumors roundup: Latest news including Pelicans trying to trade Ingram, but what about Zion?

Jimmy Butler trade talk is blowing up and later today we will have an entire trade rumors post dedicated exclusively to him and his situation. To get the latest for now, check out our story on Butler asking to be traded weeks before the NBA trade deadline. Just remember this: Pat Riley is not someone who gets pushed into a bad trade, and the Clippers left a blueprint with Paul George of letting a superstar walk and not taking a step back.

As for the rest of the rumors, let’s get to it.

Pelicans to focus on finding Ingram trade

Brandon Ingram has been available via trade for about a year, but the Pelicans have yet to find a deal that suits them for the former All-Star.

Are things different now? With about a month until the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the Pelicans are prioritizing finding an Ingram trade, according to an ESPN report.

If “prioritizing” means lowering the asking price for Ingram it may help. However, it’s not Ingram’s production — 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game this season when healthy — or salary ($36 million) or even the asking price that has given teams pause, it’s his next contract. Ingram is in the final year of his current deal and reportedly is looking for a max or near max extension, however, a number of front offices look at his production, injury history, style of play, how much he is perceived to contribute to winning, and they want him to take a pay cut from his current number (or at least stay in the same ballpark). Any team that gives up assets to trade for Ingram is betting they can re-sign him, but finding that team has been challenging.

Sacramento had interest in the past and has shown this week it is looking to shake things up to win more now, but are they still interested in Ingram?

What is Zion Williamson’s trade value?

When he’s healthy, Zion Williamson plays like a franchise cornerstone. For example, this season he is averaging 22.7 points, 8 rebounds and 5.3 assists a game... in just six games. Zion is out indefinitely right now with a hamstring injury and has played in more than 65 games once in his career (last season).

That dichotomy, along with the Pelicans being in the tank this season, has led to speculation about Zion’s trade value. A month ago, it was speculated the price might be just one first-round pick plus a matching salary, but a story at ESPN suggests Zion’s value might be much higher than that because there may be teams willing to take a flier on him. Or, there might be a team way over the second apron who wants to make the trade as a salary dump because Zion’s unique contract allows him to be waived due to all of the games missed.

In reality, Zion isn’t expected to ask for a trade, and the Pelicans plan to hold on to him until the summer. Could he be moved in the offseason? Wilder things have happened, but don’t expect it at the deadline.

Would New Orleans trade Herb Jones?

The Dallas Mavericks look at their path back to the NBA Finals and see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander standing in the way. That has them possibly trading for an elite perimeter defender to add to the roster just for that kind of playoff matchup.

Dallas has its eyes on the Pelicans’ Herb Jones, reports Christian Clark at The Athletic. If your first reaction to that last sentence was, “There is no way New Orleans trades Jones,” then you echo the “belief in NBA circles” that’s not going to happen, Clark ads. The reality: It would take a ridiculous, lopsided trade offer to get Jones out of the Big Easy. Never say never in the NBA, but to say a Jones trade is highly unlikely would dramatically overestimate the chance that happens.

Nets’ Cameron Johnson asking price high

Brooklyn traded Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith for three second-round picks each (plus matching salary). However, Cameron Johnson isn’t going to be traded for so little, something Brian Windhorst got into at ESPN. Johnson is a 6'8" wing averaging 19.5 points a game, shooting 43.6% from 3 and is a plus defender — the kind of player every team could use.

With that, the price will be steep — first-round picks. Plural. Plus, Johnson is making $22.5 million, which becomes a hard salary for teams up against one of the tax aprons to match easily. Add the fact that Brooklyn would happily keep Johnson and put him next to whatever star they chase this summer, and you end up with a situation where Brooklyn isn’t desperate. Teams are going to have to step up. While plenty of teams covet him, few can make a legitimate play for him.

De’Aaron Fox a summer trade?

With the way the clumsy firing of Kings’ coach Mike Brown played out, speculation has risen that De’Aaron Fox may want out of Sacramento. Since the idea Fox may want out initially came out (before Brown was even let go), the first name that came up was the San Antonio Spurs, who are looking for a long-term star perimeter player to pair with Victor Wembanyama. However, the Rockets, Lakers, Heat and Magic also came up in rumors.

All of those suitors think a Fox trade is more likely to happen this summer rather than at the Feb. 6 trade deadline reports Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Right now, the Kings are focused more on turning this season around — hence firing Brown to shake things up — than trading away stars. However, if Fox does not sign a contract extension this summer, Sacrament’s hand may be forced (trade him or risk losing him for nothing in a year).

Lakers not done... probably?

The buzz out of Laker land has been that after acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith the team was going to step back, assess the new roster, then possibly make a move around the trade deadline, most likely for a more traditional center to play next to Anthony Davis.

Another report popped up this week that the Lakers are not done and are looking at Jonas Valanciunas or another backup center, via Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. It’s going to cost a good second-round pick and matching salary to get Valanciunas out of the nation’s capital, and while it would give the Lakers more depth up front and a floor-spacing big man, how much he helps their defense, especially in the playoffs, is up for debate. Just don’t think the Lakers are done.