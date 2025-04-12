Severino set to face former teammates in Athletics’ series finale against Mets

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Athletics right-hander Luis Severino greeted some of his former New York Mets teammates Friday before the teams opened a three-game series at Sutter Health Park.

“I was really happy to see those guys. They’re like family to me,” the 31-year-old pitcher said. “Even (though) it was one year, I feel like I was there for a long time.”

Severino (0-2, 4.74 ERA) is scheduled to face the Mets in the series finale on Sunday.

In December, Severino signed a two-year, $45 million deal with the Athletics with a player option for 2027. He went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA with the Mets in 2024. Severino said he had hoped to remain with them.

“I actually asked for less money to stay there,” Severino said, “but I was not in their plans. At the beginning, I was shocked, but at the end, I knew that it was a business and it needs to take care of itself.”

Severino began his career with the New York Yankees and spent nine years with them before joining the Mets for last season. He is now with an Athletics team that is sharing a ballpark with the Sacramento River Cats, the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A club. The A’s spent 57 years in Oakland before leaving after last season. They hope to begin play in Las Vegas in 2028.

Severino was asked what it’s like to be at Sutter Health Park after previously playing at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

“What do you think? It’s way different,” Severino said. “The situation we have right now is not good, but this is what we have right now. So, we have to just adjust to what we have and try to do the best job we can.”

He went 54-37 with a 3.79 ERA with the Yankees, including All-Star selections in 2017 and ’18. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was a coach for the Yankees from 2018-23.

“I had a really good relationship with (Severino) even when we were both with the Yankees,” Mendoza said. “He’s proud of the fact that he got a nice contract. The hard work paid off and I’m proud of him.”

And on Sunday, Mendoza and the Mets will take on Severino, who will be looking for his first win with the Athletics.

“It’s going to be fun facing those guys,” Severino said. “I’m going to bring my best, and best of luck to them.”

On Saturday, J.T. Ginn will start for the Athletics against New York. The 25-year-old right-hander was selected by the Mets in the second round of the 2020 draft before being traded to the Athletics as part of the Chris Bassitt deal.