Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche
Landeskog ‘excited about what the future looks like’ after playing in first game in three years
MLB: San Diego Padres at Athletics
Severino set to face former teammates in Athletics’ series finale against Mets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal3_250412.jpg
Asensio’s penalty turned in by McGinn for 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_evegoaldoucoure_250412.jpg
Doucoure scores 94th-minute winner against Forest
nbc_pl_lcgoal2_250412.jpg
Okoli heads Leicester level at 2-2 v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eastern Conference playoffs set: Cavaliers, Celtics, Knicks earn top three seeds

  
Published April 12, 2025 12:05 PM

It’s going to be a lazy Sunday for Eastern Conference stars.

With one game to go, the Eastern Conference playoffs are locked in place. Here is how the standings shook out:

That sets up these postseason matchups:

EAST PLAY-IN

Atlanta (8) at Orlando (7) – winner is the No. 7 seed and will face Boston.
Miami (10) at Chicago (9) – winner to face loser of the 7/8 seed game to see who is the No. 8 seed and faces Cleveland.

EAST PLAYOFFS

Cleveland (1) vs. No. 8 seed
Boston (2) vs. No. 7 seed
New York (3) vs. Detroit (6)
Indiana (4) vs. Milwaukee (5)

The Pacers vs. Bucks in the first round should be an entertaining series, which will ultimately be won by the team that plays the better defense in an offensive showdown (since the All-Star break the Pacers have had the better defense, but by less than a point per 100 possessions).

Detroit, in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, will push New York.

