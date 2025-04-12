Eastern Conference playoffs set: Cavaliers, Celtics, Knicks earn top three seeds

It’s going to be a lazy Sunday for Eastern Conference stars.

With one game to go, the Eastern Conference playoffs are locked in place. Here is how the standings shook out:

THE EASTERN CONFERENCE POSTSEASON PICTURE IS SET



1. Cavaliers

2. Celtics

3. Knicks

4. Pacers

5. Bucks

6. Pistons

7. Magic

8. Hawks

9. Bulls

tips off 4/15
Playoffs presented by Google tip off 4/19!

That sets up these postseason matchups:

EAST PLAY-IN

Atlanta (8) at Orlando (7) – winner is the No. 7 seed and will face Boston.

Miami (10) at Chicago (9) – winner to face loser of the 7/8 seed game to see who is the No. 8 seed and faces Cleveland.

EAST PLAYOFFS

Cleveland (1) vs. No. 8 seed

Boston (2) vs. No. 7 seed

New York (3) vs. Detroit (6)

Indiana (4) vs. Milwaukee (5)

The Pacers vs. Bucks in the first round should be an entertaining series, which will ultimately be won by the team that plays the better defense in an offensive showdown (since the All-Star break the Pacers have had the better defense, but by less than a point per 100 possessions).

Detroit, in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, will push New York.