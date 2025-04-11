Hawks vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 11

It’s Friday, April 11, and the Atlanta Hawks (38-42) and Philadelphia 76ers (24-56) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Hawks are currently 18-22 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the 76ers have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Atlanta is 2-0 against Philadelphia this season with 9 and 13 points.

The 76ers’ win over the Wizards snapped a 12-game losing streak for Philly, while. the Hawks are 2-4 in the previous six games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. 76ers live today

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Hawks vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Hawks (-602), 76ers (+441)

Spread: Hawks -11.5

Over/Under: 238 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 123.93, and the 76ers 117.94.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Hawks vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the 76ers ML against the Hawks:

“While nobody will be with me, one of the best strategies over the last week of the season is backing double-digit underdogs as teams lose interest in winning because of not being in the playoffs or are content with their seeding. The Hawks need to win both of their last two games to lock in the 8 seed, but one of those is against Orlando, while Chicago plays Washington and Philadelphia, so it’s unclear whether the Hawks will go all out here or on Sunday or not at all. I lean the 76ers ML for the value in their final home game.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 238.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. 76ers on Friday

The 76ers have lost 14 of their last 17 home games

8 of the Hawks’ last 9 matchups with the 76ers have gone over the Total

The 76ers have covered the Spread in their last 3 games

The Hawks have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

