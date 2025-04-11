Cavaliers vs. Knicks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 11

It’s Friday, April 11, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (63-17) and New York Knicks (50-30) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Cavaliers are currently 29-11 on the road with a point differential of 10, while the Knicks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Cleveland is 3-0 against New York this season. New York is 5-3 over the last eight games compared to Cleveland who is 4-2 in the past six.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks live today

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Cavaliers (+121), Knicks (-143)

Spread: Knicks -2.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 111.93, and the Knicks 113.24.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Knicks ML:

“Cleveland is solid in its playoff position, so this is a Knicks or pass spot for me. I don’t know what the motivation would be for the Cavaliers to play meaningful minutes.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 225.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Knicks on Friday

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Eastern Conference teams

The Over is 22-18 in the Knicks’ home games this season

The Cavaliers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

