Wizards vs. Bulls Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 11

It’s Friday, April 11, and the Washington Wizards (17-63) and Chicago Bulls (37-43) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Wizards are currently 9-30 on the road with a point differential of -12, while the Bulls have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Chicago is 2-1 versus Washington this season with a 33-point win in the previous meeting.

Chicago has won four of the past five games with two coming by double-digits. Washington has lost four straight games and seven of the past eight.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Bulls live today

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Wizards vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Wizards (+802), Bulls (-1333)

Spread: Bulls -15.5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 116.64, and the Bulls 124.71.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Wizards vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Wizards on the ML:

“While the chances of Washington winning this game are very slim, double-digit underdogs are profitable in the final week of the season, so I have to lean toward Washington.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at -15.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 235.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Bulls on Friday

The Wizards have lost 4 of their last 5 games

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Wizards and the Bulls have stayed under the Total

The Bulls have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

