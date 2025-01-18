Jimmy Butler returns from suspension, scores 18 in Heat loss to Nuggets

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
Dodgers sign Tanner Scott to $72 million contract: Fantasy fallout, risks and reward of 30-year-old reliever
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
For the brotherhood: Ohio State approaches final hurdle vs. Notre Dame
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Heard has 23 points, No. 24 Oklahoma State women race past UCF 72-58

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoalhaalandv2_250119.jpg
Haaland puts away Man City’s fifth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoaldoku_250119.jpg
Doku notches Man City’s fourth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoalfoden2nd_250119.jpg
Foden’s brace gives Man City 3-0 lead v. Ipswich

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
Dodgers sign Tanner Scott to $72 million contract: Fantasy fallout, risks and reward of 30-year-old reliever
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
For the brotherhood: Ohio State approaches final hurdle vs. Notre Dame
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Heard has 23 points, No. 24 Oklahoma State women race past UCF 72-58

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoalhaalandv2_250119.jpg
Haaland puts away Man City’s fifth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoaldoku_250119.jpg
Doku notches Man City’s fourth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoalfoden2nd_250119.jpg
Foden’s brace gives Man City 3-0 lead v. Ipswich

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Jimmy Butler returns from suspension, scores 18 in Heat loss to Nuggets

  
Published January 18, 2025 02:39 AM
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“I’m back.”

Jimmy Butler, through his agent, dropped that phrase — the one Michael Jordan used to announce his return from his baseball sabbatical — then echoed it, showing up to Friday night’s Miami game against the Nuggets in a Jordan jersey.

Butler was indeed back, scoring 18 points in 33 minutes in a Heat loss to the Nuggets, where Denver was comfortably in charge most of the night. Nikola Jokic had a 24-point triple-double to lead Denver.

There was no disruption or distraction, no quiet quitting — things seen from Butler in the past, things the Heat were worried about — just business as usual for Butler and Miami.

“This is basketball at this point,” Butler said, via the Associated Press. “I know what I’m expected to do while I’m here.”

How long Butler is “here” in Miami is the question. Butler has requested a trade from the Heat and, while he is frustrated at the pace of action on that front, Miami has not found a Butler trade that remotely interests them. While Butler is pushing for a trade — and his preferred destination, Phoenix, has a front office trying to find a way to make that happen — it is widely expected in league circles that no trade will be found before the Feb. 6 deadline and he will play out this season in Miami.

That worked for a night, everyone played nice. Can that continue through April (and possibly beyond)?

Mentions
MIA_Butler_Jimmy.jpg Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat