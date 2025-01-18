Hawks vs. Celtics odds, predictions, expert picks, stats, and recent trends for January 18

It’s Saturday, January 18, and the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) and the Boston Celtics (29-12) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

Boston trounced the Magic last night in Orlando 121-94 behind 30 points from Jayson Tatum. The Hawks won in Chicago Wednesday night, 110-94. Keaton Wallace scored 27 in the win.

The Hawks are currently 10-11 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Celtics have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Celtics live today

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Game odds for Hawks vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Saturday:



Odds: Hawks (+420), Celtics (-565)

Hawks (+420), Celtics (-565) Spread: Celtics -11

Celtics -11 Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 115.94, and the Celtics 121.67.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Hawks vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes Holiday to score tonight: Jrue Holiday OVER 10.5 points (-110)

“Holiday isn’t some prolific scorer on this team. It’s not his role. However, he has the best defensive match up against a team who gives up a ton of points to the guards. Pritchard is a good look as well.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Celtics game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +11.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +11. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 234.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Celtics on Saturday

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 games against Southeast Division teams

The UNDER is 18-13 in the Celtics’ matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Hawks have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 and 8 of their last 10 games against Eastern Conference teams

