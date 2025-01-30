Really, Adam? Silver is a ‘fan of four 10-minute quarters,’ could NBA consider switch?

Rob Manfred’s changes that improved the MLB product appear to have inspired other commissioners, even if every idea isn’t as good as a pitch clock.

For example, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver appeared on the Dan Patrick Show (video above) and mentioned he was a fan of 10-minute NBA quarters.

“As we get more involved in global basketball, the NBA is the only league that plays 48 minutes. I am a fan of four 10-minute quarters. I’m not sure how many others are, and putting aside what it means for records and things like that, I think that a two-hour format for a game is more consistent with modern television habits.”

To be fair, that was after Patrick asked about the wildest ideas discussed at the league office. Silver’s point is that the highly viewed Paris Olympics featured 10-minute quarters, as do WNBA games (as well as college games), but admitted there would need to be a lot of discussion before the league went down this road (like testing it out in the G-League).

At least Silver is honest that this is about television packages, although a shorter game means either fewer commercials or the same number of commercials jammed into a shorter game.

Silver saw it as a way to reduce load management because you’re cutting off 8.3% of the game, the equivalent of a 68-game season. Except that’s not how it’s going to work. Kevin Durant isn’t going to see his minutes go from 36 a night to 30 — he’s still going to play 36, his backup will play less, because that is how you win basketball games. Fewer minutes just means the coach can tighten the rotation like it’s a playoff game every night. With that, nights off for load management would still be a thing.

One of Silver’s great strengths is his willingness to consider new ideas — the play-in was a big change that proved successful. But 10-minute quarters? That’s messing with the fundamental structure of the NBA game. There are steps the league can take to improve the product — more physicality allowed on the perimeter? — but don’t change the quarter length. Not every idea is worthy of serious consideration.