Jalen Brunson “cleared for basketball activities,” could return Saturday, reach 65-game threshold

Jalen Brunson would be a lock to make All-NBA again this year and likely get some bottom-of-the-ballot MVP votes, except he is still four games short of the NBA’s 65-game threshold to be eligible for awards. Brunson has been out since March 7 due to a right ankle sprain.

It looks like he will be back as soon as Saturday, which would give him enough games to reach the 65-game number (the Knicks have six remaining games).

Brunson has been “cleared for basketball activities,” coach Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday, according to Stephan Bondy of the New York Post, among others. Brunson is expected to practice with the Knicks on Friday and is questionable to play against the Hawks on Saturday, but the Knicks also face the Suns on Sunday. Brunson likely plays in at least one of those games.

Brunson is averaging 26.3 points and 7.4 assists a game this season with an impressive 60.6% true shooting percentage. He needs to play at least 20 minutes in four more games this season to qualify for postseason awards (he has cleared the required 20-minute mark in all 61 he has played so far).

The Knicks are solidly in the No. 3 seed in the East and have held on to that spot by going 8-6 without their All-Star point guard Brunson. Things are lining up for New York to play Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs, and the Knicks are 3-0 in that series during the regular season.

