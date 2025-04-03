 Skip navigation
Top News

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Yankees
Clark Schmidt on track to make Yankees season debut on April 15 or 16
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Amid flurry of seconds, Kiara Romero heads to Augusta National tied for lead, ready to buck trend

Top Clips

nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
nbc_pl_update_250403.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Jalen Brunson “cleared for basketball activities,” could return Saturday, reach 65-game threshold

  
Published April 3, 2025 07:46 PM

Jalen Brunson would be a lock to make All-NBA again this year and likely get some bottom-of-the-ballot MVP votes, except he is still four games short of the NBA’s 65-game threshold to be eligible for awards. Brunson has been out since March 7 due to a right ankle sprain.

It looks like he will be back as soon as Saturday, which would give him enough games to reach the 65-game number (the Knicks have six remaining games).

Brunson has been “cleared for basketball activities,” coach Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday, according to Stephan Bondy of the New York Post, among others. Brunson is expected to practice with the Knicks on Friday and is questionable to play against the Hawks on Saturday, but the Knicks also face the Suns on Sunday. Brunson likely plays in at least one of those games.

Brunson is averaging 26.3 points and 7.4 assists a game this season with an impressive 60.6% true shooting percentage. He needs to play at least 20 minutes in four more games this season to qualify for postseason awards (he has cleared the required 20-minute mark in all 61 he has played so far).

The Knicks are solidly in the No. 3 seed in the East and have held on to that spot by going 8-6 without their All-Star point guard Brunson. Things are lining up for New York to play Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs, and the Knicks are 3-0 in that series during the regular season.

