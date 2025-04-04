Rockets’ Dillon Brooks suspended one game after receiving 16th technical this season

Dillon Brooks will sit out Friday night when his Rockets take on the Thunder, serving a one-game suspension for reaching his 16th technical foul of the season.

Brooks is a defensive catalyst for the Rockets also averaging 13.9 points and 3.7 rebounds a game. He will be missed against OKC.

That 16th technical came against the Jazz Wednesday, when he tried to back down guard Collin Sexton, and when Brooks spun to shoot Sexton stripped the ball out of his hands. As part of Brooks’ motion, he extended his right leg, which kicked Sexton in the groin area. That earned Brooks a technical, and while he had hoped the league would rescind it Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, did not.

Dillon Brooks got a tech for “kick to the groin” on Collin Sexton 😳 pic.twitter.com/F5zlAUqqcZ — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 3, 2025

Once any player reaches 16 technical fouls he faces a suspension. He will face an additional one-game suspension for every two technicals he picks up after the 16th.

Brooks is the second player to reach 16 technical fouls and have to serve a suspension this season, Anthony Edwards was the other.