Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G
Federica Brignone breaks left leg in Italian Championships giant slalom crash
Valero Texas Open 2025 - Round One
Sam Ryder takes only 21 putts, shoots 63 to lead Valero Texas Open
TYR Pro Swim Series Sacramento - Day 2
Maxime Grousset wins, while Luca Urlando extends memorable week at Tyr Pro Swim Series

Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
nbc_pl_update_250403.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against Spurs

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G
Federica Brignone breaks left leg in Italian Championships giant slalom crash
Valero Texas Open 2025 - Round One
Sam Ryder takes only 21 putts, shoots 63 to lead Valero Texas Open
TYR Pro Swim Series Sacramento - Day 2
Maxime Grousset wins, while Luca Urlando extends memorable week at Tyr Pro Swim Series

nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
nbc_pl_update_250403.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against Spurs

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rockets’ Dillon Brooks suspended one game after receiving 16th technical this season

  
Published April 3, 2025 08:39 PM

Dillon Brooks will sit out Friday night when his Rockets take on the Thunder, serving a one-game suspension for reaching his 16th technical foul of the season.

Brooks is a defensive catalyst for the Rockets also averaging 13.9 points and 3.7 rebounds a game. He will be missed against OKC.

That 16th technical came against the Jazz Wednesday, when he tried to back down guard Collin Sexton, and when Brooks spun to shoot Sexton stripped the ball out of his hands. As part of Brooks’ motion, he extended his right leg, which kicked Sexton in the groin area. That earned Brooks a technical, and while he had hoped the league would rescind it Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, did not.

Once any player reaches 16 technical fouls he faces a suspension. He will face an additional one-game suspension for every two technicals he picks up after the 16th.

Brooks is the second player to reach 16 technical fouls and have to serve a suspension this season, Anthony Edwards was the other.

