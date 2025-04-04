 Skip navigation
Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman lands on injured list following fall in his shower at home
Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Yankees
Judge gets 500th extra-base hit, 3rd-fastest Yankee to reach mark behind DiMaggio, Gehrig
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4

Top Clips

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Ja Morant hit game-winner to give Grizzlies crucial win over Heat

  
Published April 4, 2025 02:30 AM
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat

Apr 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots and scores the game-winning shot over Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It’s been a rough season for Ja Morant. Injuries have kept him sidelined for nearly half the season. He’s not getting to the rim as much as he used to and not finishing in the paint with the same efficiency as he once did. Morant doesn’t get to the free throw line like he did as an All-Star. Then the team fires the only coach he has ever had in the NBA. Finally, he’s making headlines and getting a warning from the league about his finger gun celebrations.

Thursday night he got a little bit of redemption with a vintage move in the paint to create space, and then Morant drained the game winner to give Memphis a critical road win in the playoff chase over the Miami Heat, 110-108.

Morant finished with a team-high 30 points and drained three 3-pointers — then celebrated them with the finger guns celebration the league had warned him about. Postgame, Morant shrugged it off (quote via the Associated Press);

“I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it’s going to be out there,” Morant said."So, yeah. I don’t care no more.”

Morant started slowly this season and in this game — Morant had three points at the half. In the second half, Morant scored 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

The win has the Grizzlies in a tie with Memphis for the 6/7 seeds in the West — but Memphis will need more big nights from Morant. Just one game separates seeds 5-8 in the West, and 2.5 games separate seeds 3-8. The Grizzlies will need more wins.

Desmond Bane and Scotty Pippen Jr. each added 17 points for the Grizzlies. Tyler Herro had a big night with 35 points for Miami, while Bam Adebayo added 26.

