Report: Aaron Gordon has Grade 2 hamstring strain, will be out for Game 7, weeks after

Officially, heading into Game 7 in Oklahoma City Sunday, Anthony Gordon is listed as questionable. Denver coach David Adelman talked up how Gordon would go through the morning walkthrough with the team and would be a game-time decision.

Reality is Gordon has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and not only will he be out for Game 7 but he would need weeks to heal and would miss the Western Conference Finals if the Nuggets advance, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. The reality is he will be out closer to a month.

The latest update on Aaron Gordon is sadly a big one. A Grade 2 strain is often referred to as a partial or incomplete tear. Average time lost for G2 hamstring strains in the NBA is ~31 days (11.2 games). Gordon’s 2020 season also ended early following a strain of the same hammy. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) May 18, 2025

Gordon strained his hamstring in the final minutes of the Nuggets’ Game 6 win on Thursday, going so far as to check himself out in the final minute. There was concern in Denver about the injury after the game, although Gordon said he would be okay, and he has searched for a way to be able to play Sunday. It just will not be possible.

Gordon has averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds a game while playing strong defense in these playoffs, and he hit the game-winning shot in Game 1.

AARON GORDON 3 FOR THE WIN!!!@nuggets take Game 1 in a THRILLER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fxV2ReRPZA — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2025

Without him, it’s a big ask for Peyton Watson and other Nuggets reserves to step up on a big stage.