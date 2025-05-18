Report: Aaron Gordon has Grade 2 hamstring strain, will be out for Game 7, weeks after

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
What does the PGA Championship winner receive? Money, exemptions and a massive trophy
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler’s career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event Scheffler has won on Tour

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250518.jpg
Rice strikes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_leiipshl_250518.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Ipswich Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250518.jpg
Wilson’s screamer gives Fulham 3-2 lead over Bees

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
What does the PGA Championship winner receive? Money, exemptions and a massive trophy
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler’s career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event Scheffler has won on Tour

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250518.jpg
Rice strikes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_leiipshl_250518.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Ipswich Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250518.jpg
Wilson’s screamer gives Fulham 3-2 lead over Bees

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Report: Aaron Gordon has Grade 2 hamstring strain, will be out for Game 7, weeks after

  
Published May 18, 2025 12:24 PM

Officially, heading into Game 7 in Oklahoma City Sunday, Anthony Gordon is listed as questionable. Denver coach David Adelman talked up how Gordon would go through the morning walkthrough with the team and would be a game-time decision.

Reality is Gordon has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and not only will he be out for Game 7 but he would need weeks to heal and would miss the Western Conference Finals if the Nuggets advance, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. The reality is he will be out closer to a month.

Gordon strained his hamstring in the final minutes of the Nuggets’ Game 6 win on Thursday, going so far as to check himself out in the final minute. There was concern in Denver about the injury after the game, although Gordon said he would be okay, and he has searched for a way to be able to play Sunday. It just will not be possible.

Gordon has averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds a game while playing strong defense in these playoffs, and he hit the game-winning shot in Game 1.

Without him, it’s a big ask for Peyton Watson and other Nuggets reserves to step up on a big stage.

Mentions
DEN_Gordon_Aaron.jpg Aaron Gordon Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets