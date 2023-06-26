 Skip navigation
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Hawks finally trade John Collins in salary dump to Jazz for Rudy Gay

Published June 26, 2023 02:53 PM
John Collins

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins dunks during the first half of a basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

AP

The Atlanta Hawks have been trying to trade John Collins — or, more accurately, Collins’ salary — for going on two years, but no team was willing to offer enough value in return to make a deal happen.

Enter the new CBA. Fear of the tax apron — and a rumored push from ownership to get below the luxury tax line — had Atlanta finding a trade that sends Collins to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gay, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This trade cannot officially happen until after July 6, just to make the salary matching work. Gay opted into his $6.4 million for next season and will be absorbed into an existing trade exception (and create a new $25 million trade exception they can use to hunt talent).

This trade is a good gamble by Danny Ainge and the Jazz, who are still in the talent acquisition phase of their rebuild and essentially get Collins for free (Gay was not part of the future plans in Utah). Collins has skills, even if he is overpaid. While he struggled last season (13.1 points per game shooting 29.2% from 3) he is an athletic, bouncy four who averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds a game two seasons ago while shooting 36.4% from 3. Collins and just drafted Taylor Hendricks can split time at the four next to Walker Kessler, forming an interesting and big front line with Lauri Markkanen at the three.

The Hawks save money and take one piece off the board for new coach Quin Snyder, who comes in ready to implement a new system (something he couldn’t really pull off taking over in the middle of last season).