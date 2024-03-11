Rockets’ Alperen Sengun escapes serious injury, suffers sprained ankle, bone bruise in knee

While it’s weird to call a severely sprained ankle and a bone bruise in the knee “lucky,” that’s how this feels.

Rockets breakout center Alperen Sengun went down with what appeared to be a serious leg injury against the Kings Sunday, he had to have a wheelchair to take him off the court. However, an MRI on Monday showed an ankle sprain and bone bruise, but nothing that will require surgery, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN Sources: Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has escaped major injury on his lower right leg, suffering a severely sprained ankle and a bone bruise on his knee. Sengun’s been one of breakout stars in the league this year, averaging 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists. pic.twitter.com/fGlKYyufo7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024

That is as good news as there could have been about this injury after how it looked. Sengun had chased Kings center Domantas Sabonis in transition and went up to try to block Sabonis’ shot but landed awkwardly, yelling and instantly grabbing his right knee. The video was hard to watch.

Sengun is almost certainly done for the season but should be recovered and back next season. The third-year center has become a key part of the Rockets’ future plans, averaging 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and five assists a game. His passing and high IQ make him one of the hubs of the Rockets’ offense. Sengun is also eligible for a contract extension this summer.

