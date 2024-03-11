 Skip navigation
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun escapes serious injury, suffers sprained ankle, bone bruise in knee

  
Published March 11, 2024 07:46 PM
NBA: Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) is wheeled off of the court after suffering an injury against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

While it’s weird to call a severely sprained ankle and a bone bruise in the knee “lucky,” that’s how this feels.

Rockets breakout center Alperen Sengun went down with what appeared to be a serious leg injury against the Kings Sunday, he had to have a wheelchair to take him off the court. However, an MRI on Monday showed an ankle sprain and bone bruise, but nothing that will require surgery, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That is as good news as there could have been about this injury after how it looked. Sengun had chased Kings center Domantas Sabonis in transition and went up to try to block Sabonis’ shot but landed awkwardly, yelling and instantly grabbing his right knee. The video was hard to watch.

Sengun is almost certainly done for the season but should be recovered and back next season. The third-year center has become a key part of the Rockets’ future plans, averaging 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and five assists a game. His passing and high IQ make him one of the hubs of the Rockets’ offense. Sengun is also eligible for a contract extension this summer.

