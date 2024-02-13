 Skip navigation
Rockets beat Knicks 105-103 on two free throws with 0.3 left that officials later admit was a mistake

  
Published February 13, 2024 02:05 AM
NBA: New York Knicks at Houston Rockets

Feb 12, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) fouls Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) on a play in the final moments of the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

This is a painful way to lose a game.

The Knicks had been down four to the Rockets with :48 seconds left in the game, but Jalen Brunson hit a layup and then with 8.7 seconds left he tied with a jumper. That left enough time for the Rockets to try and win it and this happened.

The Knicks did not have a challenge left, so the call on the court stood. Aaron Holiday hit the first two of his three free throws, then intentionally missed the third to end the game.

After the game, Crew Cheif Ed Malloy admitted it was a bad call speaking to a pool reporter.

“After seeing it during postgame review, the offensive player was able to return to a normal playing position on the floor. Therefore, the contact which occurred after the ball’s release is incidental and marginal to the shot attempt and should not have been called.”

Whenever Brunson was asked about the call postgame, he simply said, “Great call. Next question.”

Postgame, Knicks fans were livid that their team got to the free throw line 12 times to the Rockets’ 33 attempts.

Nothing will come with this other than the Last Two Minute Report saying the call was wrong.

Dillon Brooks had 23 points and Jabari Smith Jr. had 20 to lead Houston. Brunson had 27 and Donte DiVincenzo 23 for the Knicks in the loss.

