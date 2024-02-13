Rockets beat Knicks 105-103 on two free throws with 0.3 left that officials later admit was a mistake

This is a painful way to lose a game.

The Knicks had been down four to the Rockets with :48 seconds left in the game, but Jalen Brunson hit a layup and then with 8.7 seconds left he tied with a jumper. That left enough time for the Rockets to try and win it and this happened.

WOW!!!



Knicks get the block, then Brunson fouls Holiday on a 3-point attempt! pic.twitter.com/MTzMRzBLmf — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 13, 2024

Oh there’s contact. But it’s coincidental. Holiday forearm also meets Brunson.



But forget all that, who blows this whistle on a chuck and duck from 35 feet?



Just go to OT.



pic.twitter.com/W4mFdRPEEP — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) February 13, 2024

The Knicks did not have a challenge left, so the call on the court stood. Aaron Holiday hit the first two of his three free throws, then intentionally missed the third to end the game.

After the game, Crew Cheif Ed Malloy admitted it was a bad call speaking to a pool reporter.

“After seeing it during postgame review, the offensive player was able to return to a normal playing position on the floor. Therefore, the contact which occurred after the ball’s release is incidental and marginal to the shot attempt and should not have been called.”

Whenever Brunson was asked about the call postgame, he simply said, “Great call. Next question.”

No way bro 😂😂😂😂😂 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 13, 2024

Postgame, Knicks fans were livid that their team got to the free throw line 12 times to the Rockets’ 33 attempts.

How tf is this a foul on Brunson?! pic.twitter.com/rgipuWZJlh — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) February 13, 2024

Nothing will come with this other than the Last Two Minute Report saying the call was wrong.

Dillon Brooks had 23 points and Jabari Smith Jr. had 20 to lead Houston. Brunson had 27 and Donte DiVincenzo 23 for the Knicks in the loss.