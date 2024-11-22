 Skip navigation
Rockets reportedly not ready to break up young core for Antetokounmpo. At least not now.

  
Published November 22, 2024 11:59 AM

The speculation started when the Milwaukee Bucks stumbled out of the gate 2-8, while the Houston Rockets got off to a fast start in the deeper West. How long before the ultra-competitive Giannis Antetokounmpo asked out? Houston is stacked with quality young players and tradable draft picks, they make an attractive trade partner.

The problem: Neither side is interested. At least not right now.

Milwaukee believes it can fix its problems. It has used a soft stretch of the schedule and epic play from Antetokounmpo to win 4-of-5 and start to right the ship, with Khris Middleton possibly returning soon. The Bucks wouldn’t trade Antetokounmpo unless he demanded it, anyway. As for Houston, it wants to see how its young core will come together and not break it apart, reports Kelly Iko at The Athletic.

There will not be any serious Antetokounmpo trade talk until next offseason, at the earliest. Antetokounmpo’s three-year contract extension, which he signed a year ago, doesn’t kick in until next season.

How good can a core of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Amen Thompson be in Houston? Right now they are 11-5 and third in the West, the Rockets wisely are going to be patient and see how far Ime Udoka can lead this group.

If Antetokounmpo does eventually ask out, it’s easy to see the Rockets being one of the teams in the mix to land him (along with Brooklyn, and maybe Golden State, although any deal with the Warriors is challenging because of the tax aprons).

For now, just enjoy watching the young Rockets play basketball, they have become one of my favorite League Pass teams of the season.