NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
NASCAR fines Joey Gase $5,000 for Richmond infraction
N.C. State DJ Burns Jr.
NCAA Final Four: Betting Lines and Totals
2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur
The twists of fate that landed Cooper at Augusta

nbc_pft_clevelandbrowns_240403.jpg
Browns’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_steelersdraft_240403.jpg
Steelers’ biggest needs entering 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_helairechiefs_240403.jpg
Edwards-Helaire agrees to deal with Chiefs

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
NASCAR fines Joey Gase $5,000 for Richmond infraction
N.C. State DJ Burns Jr.
NCAA Final Four: Betting Lines and Totals
2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur
The twists of fate that landed Cooper at Augusta

nbc_pft_clevelandbrowns_240403.jpg
Browns’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_steelersdraft_240403.jpg
Steelers’ biggest needs entering 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_helairechiefs_240403.jpg
Edwards-Helaire agrees to deal with Chiefs

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rumor: Curry vs. Ionescu rematch could expand to include Caitlin Clark, Klay Thompson

  
Published April 3, 2024 10:06 AM
LSU v Iowa

ALBANY, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after beating the LSU Tigers 94-47 in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 01, 2024 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It was all anybody wanted to talk about and ended up being the best part of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend: The Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point shootout.

From the moment it ended it was clear the NBA planned bring it back next February when the All-Star Game goes to Curry’s home, the Chase Center in San Francisco. There has been buzz about the NBA wanting to build on the event, and Shams Charania of The Athletic said next year it could include the biggest star in the women’s game right now — Caitlin Clark.

Clark, still playing in the NCAA Tournament with Iowa and drawing record television audiences, has said she plans to move on to the WNBA next season, where she undoubtedly will be the No. 1 pick of the Indiana Fever. The NBA could put this together and it would work (Thompson may not be the star nationally he was a few years ago, but this works well in the Bay Area for this format).

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sounds like a man coming around to the reality—one the NFL and NHL already have—that the traditional All-Star Game is a dinosaur and that they would be better off making things such as Curry vs. Ionescu and the 3-Point Contest the highlight of the weekend. Whether that happens by next February remains to be seen, but changes are coming.

And it looks like Caitlin Clark could be part of it.

