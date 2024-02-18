Sabrina Ionescu impresses, but it’s still Stephen Curry’s world as he wins showdown

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s Stephen Curry’s world and even Sabrina Ionescu lives in it.

In the showdown everyone was waiting to see, Ionescu put up a 3-point shooting contest number as good as anyone else in the building (including NBA 3-Point Contest winner Damian Lillard) but not as good as Stephen Curry.

Curry vs. Ionescu lived up to the billing — partly because Ionescu made the first 10 shots and had the crowd buzzing on her way to 26 (which is as good as any of the men just shot in the 3-point contest just before).

It was a standout performance.

But Stephen Curry was in the building. He started slow, got hot late and, well, he’s Stephen Curry.

For winning, Curry got the championship belt — but expect that belt to be on the line a year from now when the All-Star Game comes to San Francisco and the Chase Center. Ionescu was born and raised in the Bay Area, and Curry is a legend in the city. There is no chance this won’t come back for round two.

