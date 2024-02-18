 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Following Spieth DQ, debate rages over incorrect-scorecard rule
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Noah Lyles edges Christian Coleman at USATF Indoor Championships
The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
Cantlay leads Schauffele, Zalatoris by two at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penskev2_240217.jpg
Way ahead of schedule, Zalatoris in contention
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_240217.jpg
McIlroy’s vision for global tour is ‘interesting’
nbc_golf_cantlayintv_240217.jpg
Cantlay looks ‘measured’ as Genesis leader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Following Spieth DQ, debate rages over incorrect-scorecard rule
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Noah Lyles edges Christian Coleman at USATF Indoor Championships
The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
Cantlay leads Schauffele, Zalatoris by two at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penskev2_240217.jpg
Way ahead of schedule, Zalatoris in contention
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_240217.jpg
McIlroy’s vision for global tour is ‘interesting’
nbc_golf_cantlayintv_240217.jpg
Cantlay looks ‘measured’ as Genesis leader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sabrina Ionescu impresses, but it’s still Stephen Curry’s world as he wins showdown

  
Published February 17, 2024 10:50 PM
2024 NBA All-Star - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 17: Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors holds his trophy belt alongside Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty after the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge as a part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s Stephen Curry’s world and even Sabrina Ionescu lives in it.

In the showdown everyone was waiting to see, Ionescu put up a 3-point shooting contest number as good as anyone else in the building (including NBA 3-Point Contest winner Damian Lillard) but not as good as Stephen Curry.

Curry vs. Ionescu lived up to the billing — partly because Ionescu made the first 10 shots and had the crowd buzzing on her way to 26 (which is as good as any of the men just shot in the 3-point contest just before).

It was a standout performance.

But Stephen Curry was in the building. He started slow, got hot late and, well, he’s Stephen Curry.

For winning, Curry got the championship belt — but expect that belt to be on the line a year from now when the All-Star Game comes to San Francisco and the Chase Center. Ionescu was born and raised in the Bay Area, and Curry is a legend in the city. There is no chance this won’t come back for round two.

Mentions
Stephen Curry.png Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors