Saying he made “a lot” of mistakes, Ja Morant now focused on his actions, being back on court

The joy and flair that made Ja Morant one of the most popular athletes in the NBA was not on display Friday, replaced by a more serious, low-key vibe.

For the first time since he was suspended for 25 games after his second time flashing a gun on social media, Morant owned up for his errors and talked about finding a better balance in his life.

Morant’s suspension is up next Tuesday and he can return to the court when the Grizzlies take on the Pelicans. Morant told reporters his check-in with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver went well and he is on target to return that day.

Morant was asked what has changed and how fans will know, here is what he said via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“I can’t make nobody believe me outside of my actions,” Morant said. “Me answering this question with just words probably won’t mean nothing to nobody.”

He added that he feels guilty looking at the Grizzlies’ 6-17 record but that the playoffs are a while away and that anything can happen if they just win games once he returns. (Although the team being without centers Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke is a setback whether Morant is there or not).

“The playoffs and play-in is a while from now. I take it day by day. I feel like each day we can get better at something.”

Morant talked about how therapy helped him, how he has leaned on his family and those closest to him through “tough” times, and that now he is focused on “protecting his peace.”

“I feel like my family, my organizations and my veterans on this team is all I need right now.”

That peace is about him off the court, on the court he says he plans to bring the same attitude and intensity that made him an All-Star and an All-NBA player.