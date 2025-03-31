Seven players ejected as Timberwolves, Pistons altercation spills into front row

That really escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast.

There had been rising tension between the Pistons and Timberwolves for a few plays, with both Donte DiVincenzo and Rudy Gobert having words with Isaiah Stewart. Then, in the middle of the second quarter, Naz Ried drove the lane and was fouled by Pistons rookie Ron Holland. Reid confronted Holland and pointed at him, Donte DiVincenzo stepped in to support Reid (he didn’t want a part of Stewart but jumped in on the rookie) and suddenly it was on — and spilling into the first row.

Wow I don't think I've ever seen before. Officials just ejected 5 players and 2 coaches for this altercation.



Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, and Marcus Sasser all ejected.



Pablo Prigioni and JB Bickerstaff were ejected as well.pic.twitter.com/ZPofrWfopG — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 31, 2025

These videos show some of the tension building up, and then the fight.

Fights breaking out at Wolves vs Pistons matchup pic.twitter.com/8YDXpmJ47s — Maya Aflakpi🌟 (@MayaAflakpi) March 30, 2025

After a fairly lengthy review, the referees came down hard. For Minnesota, Reid, DiVincenzo, and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were all ejected. For Detroit, Holland, coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser were ejected. That is seven people in total, although it’s questionable what Holland did that earned an ejection (it was a common foul, then Reid and DiVincenzo escalated things).

Luke Walton took over coaching the Pistons for the rest of the game but did not pick up a win. Minnesota got the victory 123-104 behind 26 points from Julius Randle and 25 from Anthony Edwards. The Pistons were without Cade Cunningham for this one.

Fines and suspensions are coming for both teams at a time neither needs a setback. Detroit is currently the No. 6 seed in the East, with a 1.5 game lead over the Bucks to keep that spot so they are still looking to rack up wins. Minnesota may need wins more as they sit No. 7 in the West, but are just 1.5 games back on No. 5 seed Memphis, and they are just half a game up on the No. 8 seed Clippers (just three games separate the Lakers at No. 4 and the Clippers at No. 8, every team in that group needs wins to hold their position or improve it).

