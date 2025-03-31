 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Michigan State at Auburn
Florida vs. Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, Fun Facts, and Stats for 2025 Final Four
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Final Round
Min Woo Lee takes over 12 minutes after hitting ball into bush; Alejandro Tosti reportedly takes issue

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
alejandro_tosti.jpg
Analyzing Tosti’s final round antics in Houston
nbc_golf_mwleereax_250330.jpg
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Seven players ejected as Timberwolves, Pistons altercation spills into front row

  
Published March 30, 2025 10:37 PM
Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 30: Ronald Holland II #00 of the Detroit Pistons and Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves fight in the second quarter. Holland II and DiVincenzo were ejected from the game at Target Center on March 30, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Getty Images

That really escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast.

There had been rising tension between the Pistons and Timberwolves for a few plays, with both Donte DiVincenzo and Rudy Gobert having words with Isaiah Stewart. Then, in the middle of the second quarter, Naz Ried drove the lane and was fouled by Pistons rookie Ron Holland. Reid confronted Holland and pointed at him, Donte DiVincenzo stepped in to support Reid (he didn’t want a part of Stewart but jumped in on the rookie) and suddenly it was on — and spilling into the first row.

These videos show some of the tension building up, and then the fight.

After a fairly lengthy review, the referees came down hard. For Minnesota, Reid, DiVincenzo, and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were all ejected. For Detroit, Holland, coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser were ejected. That is seven people in total, although it’s questionable what Holland did that earned an ejection (it was a common foul, then Reid and DiVincenzo escalated things).

Luke Walton took over coaching the Pistons for the rest of the game but did not pick up a win. Minnesota got the victory 123-104 behind 26 points from Julius Randle and 25 from Anthony Edwards. The Pistons were without Cade Cunningham for this one.

Fines and suspensions are coming for both teams at a time neither needs a setback. Detroit is currently the No. 6 seed in the East, with a 1.5 game lead over the Bucks to keep that spot so they are still looking to rack up wins. Minnesota may need wins more as they sit No. 7 in the West, but are just 1.5 games back on No. 5 seed Memphis, and they are just half a game up on the No. 8 seed Clippers (just three games separate the Lakers at No. 4 and the Clippers at No. 8, every team in that group needs wins to hold their position or improve it).

