Volleyball/Beach: Beach Pro Tour...
Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss win beach volleyball tour finals, finish year ranked No. 2
Dillon Gabriel
Former Oklahoma, UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel announces transfer to Oregon for 6th season
Finau on LIV report, rumors: 'Nothing to say right now'
Finau on LIV report, rumors: ‘Nothing to say right now’

nbc_gc_kordafinau_231209.jpg
Finau, Korda delivering early at Grant Thornton
Cameron_Percy.jpg
Expectations for Percy, Allan on Champions Tour
Oosthuizen, Schwartzel share Alfred Dunhill lead
Oosthuizen, Schwartzel share Alfred Dunhill lead

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Volleyball/Beach: Beach Pro Tour...
Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss win beach volleyball tour finals, finish year ranked No. 2
Dillon Gabriel
Former Oklahoma, UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel announces transfer to Oregon for 6th season
2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
Finau on LIV report, rumors: ‘Nothing to say right now’

nbc_gc_kordafinau_231209.jpg
Finau, Korda delivering early at Grant Thornton
Cameron_Percy.jpg
Expectations for Percy, Allan on Champions Tour
nbc_gc_dpdunhillrd3hl_231209.jpg
Oosthuizen, Schwartzel share Alfred Dunhill lead

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Silver on Josh Giddey: League will not suspend ‘player based on an allegation alone’

  
Published December 8, 2023 06:13 PM
2023 NBA Mexico Games - Atlanta Hawks v Orlando Magic

MEXICO CITY, MX - NOVEMBER 9: NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference before the Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic as part of 2023 NBA Mexico Games on November 9, 2023 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Both the NBA and the Newport Beach, California, police are investigating an alleged inappropriate relationship between the Thunder’s Josh Giddey and a minor.

Through these investigations Giddey has remained with the Thunder and part of their rotation (he has been booed at points by fans in other cities). That has led to calls of a double standard — why is Giddey allowed to continue playing while others such as Miles Bridges and Kevin Porter Jr. (both with domestic violence situations) were suspended or out of the league? Silver responded on ESPN, telling Malika Andrews there are only allegations against Giddey.

“I can’t think of many circumstances where we’ve suspended a player based on an allegation alone. And in this case, so we have an allegation and then you have a police investigation and a parallel league investigation. I’d also add that where there is a criminal investigation, we take a backseat... There’s a there’s an ongoing criminal investigation. Newport Police opened up that investigation, notified us, we then take a backseat and that’s where things currently stand.”

Where Giddey’s situation currently differs from Bridges’ and Porter’s is police charges. Bridges was charged and eventually pled “no contest” (guilty without admitting guilt) and that’s when the league stepped in with a suspension. Porter Jr. was arrested and charged, and while those charges have been reduced they still exist and a trial (or plea) is upcoming. (In Porter Jr.'s case, the Rockets traded him to the Thunder who waived him, so the league has not suspended him because, right now, he’s not in the NBA. He’s not likely to be for a while for reasons beyond these charges.)

There are no charges against Giddey to this point. The investigation into Giddey reportedly has been slowed because the family and the minor in question — represented by Gloria Allred — have not cooperated with police, according to TMZ.

The allegations against Giddey first surfaced on social media, saying he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, reportedly a high school junior (the age of consent in California is 18). The original social media posts about Giddey and the girl were taken down.

Giddey, 21, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and coach Mark Daigneault have declined to comment on the situation.

Based on what Silver said, things will continue as they are until the Newport Beach Police wrap up their investigation.

