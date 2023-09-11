Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. arrested in New York, charged with assault in domestic violence case

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been arrested in New York City and charged with second-degree assault and strangulation due to a domestic violence dispute in the city, police sources have confirmed to NBC Sports.

The incident occurred early Monday morning (late Sunday night) at the Millennium Hotel, not far from Times Square, according to NBC News New York. Porter and his girlfriend had been out in the city, returned to the hotel and she went up to the room. When he came up later he was locked out, and things escalated from there, the report states. Hotel security became involved and called in the police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with bruising and at least one broken bone, sources told NBC New York.

There has been no comment as of yet from the Rockets. The NBA league office will also monitor the situation, in the past it has suspended players convicted of domestic violence.

Porter, a four-year NBA veteran, started 59 games for the Rockets last season as their primary point guard, averaging 19.2 points and 5.7 assists a game. Porter signed a four-year, $63.4 million extension with the Rockets last October, however, while this coming season is fully guaranteed at $15.9 million, only $1 million is guaranteed for 2024-25 and nothing beyond that.

