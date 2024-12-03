Spurs reportedly optimistic Gregg Popovich will return to bench, but no timeline set

Mitch Johnson has coached the Spurs on an interim basis ever since Gregg suffered what the team called a mild stroke before a Nov 2 game.

Fortunately, Popovich, 75, reportedly is recovering well, and the team remains hopeful he can return to the bench, reports Sam Amick at The Athletic.

While team sources said there is no timeline on a Popovich return, the league’s all-time winningest coach continues to progress and the organization’s hope remains that he will, in fact, resume the role he has held since 1996.

Popovich will be welcomed back if he wants to return, his retirement was always going to be on his terms. Popovich is the NBA’s all-time winningest coach who also is a five-time NBA champion and coached Team USA to an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. His influence across the sport is unparalleled with his coaching tree including Mike Budenholzer, Ime Idoka, Steve Kerr, Mike Brown and many more.

It would be a joy to see Gregg Popovich back on an NBA sideline, especially for an 11-9 Spurs team outplaying preseason expectations. However, if he decides he would rather step away from basketball and tend to his vineyards, nobody will begrudge him. Popovich has earned the right to make that call, and make it whenever he feels ready.