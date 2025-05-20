Charles Schwab Challenge 2025: Odds, favorites for Colonial Country Club

There is a chasm between Nos. 1 and 2 in the betting odds for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club — and given what Scottie Scheffler has done in his last couple events, including the PGA Championship, it feels appropriate.

Rare for him this season, Scheffler isn’t defending — he was T2 by five strokes last year to Davis Riley, who coincidentally just finished T2 by five strokes to Scheffler at Quail Hollow.

Here are the top betting favorites for the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas.

Charles Schwab Challenge odds (as of Tuesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):