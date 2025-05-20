 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-JUMPING-WC-2025-SLO
Kamil Stoch, three-time Olympic gold medalist, to retire from ski jumping in 2026
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jordan Beck, Addison Barger, and Slade Cecconi
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Florida State’s Mirabel Ting wins Annika Award as top NCAA DI women’s player

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tushpusrevisal_250520.jpg
Analyzing the timeline of the tush push vote
hali_brunson.jpg
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
nbc_dps_albertbeerinterview_250520.jpg
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-JUMPING-WC-2025-SLO
Kamil Stoch, three-time Olympic gold medalist, to retire from ski jumping in 2026
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jordan Beck, Addison Barger, and Slade Cecconi
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Florida State’s Mirabel Ting wins Annika Award as top NCAA DI women’s player

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tushpusrevisal_250520.jpg
Analyzing the timeline of the tush push vote
hali_brunson.jpg
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
nbc_dps_albertbeerinterview_250520.jpg
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025: Odds, favorites for Colonial Country Club

  
Published May 20, 2025 02:22 PM

There is a chasm between Nos. 1 and 2 in the betting odds for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club — and given what Scottie Scheffler has done in his last couple events, including the PGA Championship, it feels appropriate.

Rare for him this season, Scheffler isn’t defending — he was T2 by five strokes last year to Davis Riley, who coincidentally just finished T2 by five strokes to Scheffler at Quail Hollow.

Here are the top betting favorites for the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas.

Charles Schwab Challenge odds (as of Tuesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Scottie Scheffler (+250)
  • Jordan Spieth (+2200)
  • Daniel Berger (+2200)
  • Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)
  • Hideki Matsuyama (+2800)
  • Aaron Rai (+3000)
  • Maverick McNealy (+3000)
  • Si Woo Kim (+4000)
  • Harris English (+4000)
  • Robert MacIntyre (+4500)
  • J.T. Poston (+4500)
  • J.J. Spaun (+4500)
  • Brian Harman (+5500)
  • Michael Kim (+5500)
  • Keith Mitchell (+5500)
  • Davis Thompson (+5500)
  • Davis Riley (+5500)