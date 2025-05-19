 Skip navigation
Thunder's Jaylen Williams fined $25,000 for profanity on T-shirt he wore to postgame press conference

  
Published May 19, 2025 07:37 PM

Jalen Williams went one step beyond. At least as far as the NBA is concerned.

After Williams and the Thunder turned the Paycom Center into their own house of fun in a Game 7 rout of the Nuggets, Williams got a trip to the podium for a postgame press conference after dropping 24 on Denver. However, Williams has been fined $25,000 by the NBA, not because of what he said at the press conference, but for what he wore. It wasn’t a pair of baggy trousers, but rather a shirt from the 70s/80s British ska band Madness, which says “F*** art, let’s dance.”

It didn’t matter that the press conference was in his house (in the middle of his street), the league has come down on Williams.

We’ll see what he wears to his next press conference. You can’t blame Williams for going all out when he dresses for games, he’s sitting next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander most of the time.

Mentions
