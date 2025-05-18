 Skip navigation
Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 7: Oklahoma City’s defense, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander overwhelm Denver, take series

  
Published May 18, 2025 06:32 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes around Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City has the likely MVP on its roster, but all season long its calling card was its defense — getting stops and turning those into transition offense fueled a 68-win regular season.

It also led to a Game 7 win against Denver — particularly in an 18-5 run to end the first half, which changed the game.

That run had the Nuggets up by 14 at the half, a lead that stretched to 23 just a minute-and-a-half into the second half. It was all Thunder the rest of the way — they had a 93.9 defensive rating for the day — and by 9:12 in the fourth quarter it was a 30-point game and Nuggets interim coach David Adelman emptied his bench.

In the end it was a 125-93 OKC win that puts the Thunder through to the Western Conference Finals, taking the series 4-3. Minnesota will be in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night to open the West finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked like an MVP with 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting Sunday, but what won the game was the Thunder’s role players stepping up:

• Jalen Williams scored 24 points with seven assists.

• Alex Caruso did a brilliant job as the primary defender on Nikola Jokic, harassing the two-time MVP into a human night (20 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists) while scoring 11 points himself.

• Chet Holmgren had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Those points didn’t come because the Thunder were bombing away from 3 — they shot 30.8% on the night — but in the paint, where the Thunder scored 64 points before both coaches emptied their benches. It took seven games, but the Thunder finally figured out how to score against the Nuggets’ zone defense, by getting the ball to a player at the free throw line and having a strong finisher cutting out of the dunker’s spot.

Denver looked the more comfortable team in the bright lights early, racing out to a 21-10 lead. Oklahoma City was pressing, missing 3s (they started 0-of-6) and aiming shots. The Nuggets have been here and done this, they got to the rim and with that got eight early free throws.

Aaron Gordon played through a strained hamstring and gave it everything he had, finishing with eight points and 11 rebounds, but he moved slowly all night and was a shell of himself. Christian Braun made plays and stepped up with 19 points, but after that, things fell off. Jamal Murray was 6-of-16 shooting in the face of defensive pressure from Lu Dort and Cason Wallace.

Denver led by five after one quarter, but to start the second David Adelman sat both Jokic and Murray, and the result was a 6-0 Thunder run 1:02 that put Oklahoma City back in the lead.

It was close most of the second quarter until the 18-5 run at the end. Things just snowballed from there.

Denver now heads into an offseason without a formal head coach — although after this run and his performance, David Adelman should have the interim tag removed — and they need to find a new general manager. That person will walk a fine line, trying to find a way to get more around Nikola Jokic while he’s in his prime — more shooting, more athleticism, more depth — and doing so while not spending deep into the luxury tax.

Mentions
OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokic DEN_Murray_Jamal.jpg Jamal Murray DEN_Gordon_Aaron.jpg Aaron Gordon OKC_Williams_Jalen.jpg Jalen Williams OKC_Caruso_Alex.jpg Alex Caruso