New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers rivalry: History, playoff matchups, Reggie Miller vs. Spike Lee, 8 points in 9 seconds

A rivalry that began in 1977 and has spanned all the way through 2025, there’s never been any love lost between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

The iconic games between New York and Indiana became a defining part of the NBA during the ‘90s, with stars such as Reggie Miller, Patrick Ewing and Knicks superfan Spike Lee creating some of basketball’s most historic and replayed moments.

As the feud enters a new chapter with All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton leading the way, take a moment to revisit the history of a rivalry that helped shape the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers head-to-head record, past playoff series

The Knicks lead the all-time series by a 124-122 margin. New York leads the regular season series 102-96 while Indiana has the better playoff mark with a 26-22 record.

Here’s a look at the all-time playoff results between the two:



1993 Eastern Conference First Round Knicks won, 3-1 1994 Eastern Conference Finals Knicks won, 4-3 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals Pacers won, 4-3 1998 Eastern Conference Semifinals Pacers won, 4-1 1999 Eastern Conference Finals Knicks won, 4-2 2000 Eastern Conference Finals Pacers won, 4-2 2013 Eastern Conference Semifinals Pacers won, 4-2 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals Pacers won, 4-3 2025 Eastern Conference Finals TBD

Reggie Miller vs. Spike Lee explained

Miller’s public rivalry with iconic film director and diehard Knicks fan Lee generated headlines for years throughout the NBA playoffs.

Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals saw the series tied at 2-2 when Miller scored 39 points — including 25 in the fourth quarter — to defeat the Knicks 93-86. Miller put up his infamous “choke” gesture in the direction of Lee, who was jawing with Miller throughout the game from his courtside seat.

Indiana eventually lost the next two games and the series to miss out on the NBA Finals, but the rivalry between Miller and Lee was ignited and continued for years throughout the ‘90s and into the 2000s.

Pacers' legend Miller looms over series vs. Knicks The Dan Le Batard Show reacts to Reggie Miller calling the Knicks-Pacers Eastern Conference Finals, exploring how his playing days and feelings towards the Knicks could play into the broadcast.

When did Reggie Miller score 8 points in 9 seconds?

Miller’s iconic 8 points in 9 seconds occurred on May 7, 1995 during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Down 105-99 with 18.9 seconds remaining on the game clock, Miller caught an inbound pass from former Knick Mark Jackson, made a 3-pointer, then immediately stole an inbound pass from New York’s Anthony Mason to drill another three and tie the game.

Indiana’s Sam Mitchell fouled John Starks on the ensuing possession, who missed both free throws. Ewing did get an offensive rebound but his shot attempt came long off the back rim and fell into the arms of Miller, who was fouled with 7.5 seconds left. Miller hit both free throws and New York failed to get a shot off on the next possession, stunning the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Handicapping 'coin flip' Knicks vs. Pacers series Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher evaluate the Pacers vs. Knicks series in the Eastern Conference Finals, discussing Indiana's strengths and why they believe New York might not have enough to win the seven-game series.

Why did John Starks headbutt Reggie Miller?

In 1993 — the first-ever playoff series between the two teams — Starks infamously headbutted Miller during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round. The incident became a signature NBA moment of the ‘90s and was the first spark in what became a fierce feud between Indiana and New York.

Miller’s trash talking and physical play eventually got to Starks, as a series of elbows led to the Knicks star cracking Miller in the head and being ejected from the game.

“That particular time, I can remember, he kept hitting me with ‘bows during the playoff game, I think it was Game 3. He hit me with a ‘bow, and I told the referee, and the referee said, ‘Starks, shut up and play.’ I was like, ‘OK, I can handle this,” Starks told MSG in 2017. “I scored on him and ran up the court, and I was so mad; I wanted to take my fist and just put it right through his face. I’m talking to him in a polite way, and we just got close, and I just, bam, something just came up and tapped him like that, and he knows, he dramatic, Hollywood.”

The Knicks went on to win the series 3-1, with the teams meeting each other in the playoffs five more times through 2000.

More Miller heroics in 1998, Larry Johnson’s incredible four-point play in 1999, a 2013 series headlined by Carmelo Anthony vs. Paul George and a 2024 Indiana win against an injured Knicks team just a year ago continued to add memorable playoff moments to the historic rivalry, which will add another chapter on Wednesday night.