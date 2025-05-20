 Skip navigation
Kamil Stoch, three-time Olympic gold medalist, to retire from ski jumping in 2026

  
Published May 20, 2025 01:56 PM

Kamil Stoch, a three-time Olympic ski jumping champion and the most recent man to sweep the individual golds at one Games, plans to retire after the 2025-26 season, according to media in his native Poland.

“I don’t want to be like Noriaki Kasai,” Stoch said of Japan’s eight-time Olympic ski jumper who is still competing at age 52, according to Polish TV. “I think I’ve said it so clearly that everyone has already drawn conclusions: that this will be my last season.”

Stoch, 37, did not make Poland’s team for the World Championships this past season. He had competed at every Olympics and worlds from 2005 through 2023.

His last World Cup podium came in December 2021.

At the Olympics, Stoch swept the normal and large hill gold medals in 2014. He became the third man to do so at one Olympics after Finland’s Matti Nykänen in 1988 and Swiss Simon Ammann in 2002 and 2010.

He then repeated as large hill champion in 2018.

In 2022, he placed fourth and sixth in the individual events, one month after injuring his left ankle while running to retrieve a soccer ball.

Stoch has been honored in Poland with a postage stamp and the Kamiland museum in his hometown of Zakopane.

