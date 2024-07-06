Spurs reportedly trade point guard Devonte’ Graham to Hornets who will waive him

Devonte’ Graham is about to be a free agent.

He was set to make $12.7 million with the Spurs this season, but with Chris Paul and just drafted Stephon Castle on the roster, San Antonio doesn’t need a pricy third guard. So, the Spurs agreed to send Graham and a second round to Charlotte, then the Hornets will waive him, making Graham a free agent, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The San Antonio Spurs are trading guard Devonte Graham and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. The Hornets will waive Graham, allowing him to become a free agent. pic.twitter.com/khvOdlyrDy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2024

Graham only played in 23 games for the Spurs last season and averaged five points a game.

This trade is more about the Spurs freeing up cap space and the Hornets getting a second-round pick for helping out.