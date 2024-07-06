 Skip navigation
Spurs reportedly trade point guard Devonte’ Graham to Hornets who will waive him

  
Published July 6, 2024 03:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 09: Devonte’ Graham #4 of the San Antonio Spurs goes to the basket during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on April 09, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Devonte’ Graham is about to be a free agent.

He was set to make $12.7 million with the Spurs this season, but with Chris Paul and just drafted Stephon Castle on the roster, San Antonio doesn’t need a pricy third guard. So, the Spurs agreed to send Graham and a second round to Charlotte, then the Hornets will waive him, making Graham a free agent, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Graham only played in 23 games for the Spurs last season and averaged five points a game.

This trade is more about the Spurs freeing up cap space and the Hornets getting a second-round pick for helping out.

