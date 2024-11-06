 Skip navigation
Oregon v Michigan
First 12-team College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon leads nation, Notre Dame rounds out top 10
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR suspends 9 people from 3 teams, issues $600K in fines for actions at end of Martinsville race
NHL: Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks
Alex Ovechkin is scoring and helping teammates and Washington Capitals are off to hot start

How 'back' is Mahomes in fantasy?
How ‘back’ is Mahomes in fantasy?
Bet it in a Minute: BAL-CIN in NFL Week 10
Bet it in a Minute: BAL-CIN in NFL Week 10
nbc_rfs_cowboysprob_241105.jpg
Cowboys are in ‘crisis mode’ after Prescott injury

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Oregon v Michigan
First 12-team College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon leads nation, Notre Dame rounds out top 10
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR suspends 9 people from 3 teams, issues $600K in fines for actions at end of Martinsville race
NHL: Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks
Alex Ovechkin is scoring and helping teammates and Washington Capitals are off to hot start

nbc_rfs_mahomestalk_241105.jpg
How ‘back’ is Mahomes in fantasy?
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241105.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: BAL-CIN in NFL Week 10
nbc_rfs_cowboysprob_241105.jpg
Cowboys are in ‘crisis mode’ after Prescott injury

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Spurs update: Reported ‘great level of concern’ around Popovich health; Sochan fractures thumb

  
Published November 5, 2024 07:23 PM

There’s a lot of news around the San Antonio Spurs, and none of it is particularly positive.

Gregg Popovich remains out and away from the team indefinitely due to an undisclosed health issue. However, something long-time San Antonio News Express columnist Mike Finger Tweeted put a different light on the situation.

Shams Charania of ESPN echoed that sentiment, saying on NBA Today, “There is a great level of concern around the situation.”

Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson has been named interim head coach, a job he will have indefinitely until Popovich is healthy enough to return. The concern now is that return could be a ways off.

San Antonio also will be without forward Jeremy Sochan for likely a couple of months as he is about to undergo surgery to repair a fractured thumb suffered against the Clippers on Monday night. News that the surgery was required was broken by ESPN’s Charania. While the team gave no timeline for a return, Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes — with his extensive database of previous injuries — predicts nearly two months.

Sochan has taken a step forward statistically this season averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3 assists a game. However, he still has yet to completely mesh with Victor Wembanyama, both via the eye test and statistically the Spurs have a -2 net rating when both are on the court together (to be fair, that’s about the same as the team’s -2.6 net rating overall this season, stats via Cleaning the Glass).

Mentions
SAS_Sochan_Jeremy.jpg Jeremy Sochan gregg popovich.png Gregg Popovich SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs