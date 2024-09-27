Spurs’ wing Devin Vassell will miss training camp, start of season recovering from foot surgery

Devin Vassell missed the final eight games of San Antonio’s regular season due to a stress reaction in the third metatarsal head in his right foot. This injury ultimately required surgery to repair.

Vassell is not done recovering from that surgery and will miss training camp and the start of the season, the Spurs announced Friday. San Antonio said his status would be updated on Nov. 1, which would have him missing five games at that point and likely more as he works his way back into game shape.

This is a setback for one of the guys the Spurs plan to build around next to Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs locked Vassell up with a five-year, $135 million rookie extension contract that kicks in this season.

Last season he averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds a game and San Antonio had a +1.8 net rating when Vassell and Wembanyama were on the court together last season, an impressive stat considering the team had a -6.3 net rating (using Cleaning the Glass’ numbers).

The Spurs added that backup center Zach Collins has been cleared for all basketball activity after separating his shoulder in the final game of last season.