 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 fourballs at Royal Montreal
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Michael Andretti no longer in charge at Andretti Global
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hugheswinandintv_240927.jpg
Canadians win foursomes in front of home fans
nbc_cfb_bigfilmreview_drewallar_240927.jpg
Film review: Allar’s evolution at Penn State
nbc_nas_danielslarsonintv_240927.jpg
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 fourballs at Royal Montreal
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Michael Andretti no longer in charge at Andretti Global
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hugheswinandintv_240927.jpg
Canadians win foursomes in front of home fans
nbc_cfb_bigfilmreview_drewallar_240927.jpg
Film review: Allar’s evolution at Penn State
nbc_nas_danielslarsonintv_240927.jpg
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Spurs’ wing Devin Vassell will miss training camp, start of season recovering from foot surgery

  
Published September 27, 2024 05:47 PM
Toronto Raptors fall to the San Antonio Spurs 122-99

TORONTO, ON- FEBRUARY 12 - San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) puts up a shot as the Toronto Raptors fall to the San Antonio Spurs 122-99 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. February 12, 2024. Steve Russell/Toronto Star (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto Star via Getty Images

Devin Vassell missed the final eight games of San Antonio’s regular season due to a stress reaction in the third metatarsal head in his right foot. This injury ultimately required surgery to repair.

Vassell is not done recovering from that surgery and will miss training camp and the start of the season, the Spurs announced Friday. San Antonio said his status would be updated on Nov. 1, which would have him missing five games at that point and likely more as he works his way back into game shape.

This is a setback for one of the guys the Spurs plan to build around next to Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs locked Vassell up with a five-year, $135 million rookie extension contract that kicks in this season.

Last season he averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds a game and San Antonio had a +1.8 net rating when Vassell and Wembanyama were on the court together last season, an impressive stat considering the team had a -6.3 net rating (using Cleaning the Glass’ numbers).

The Spurs added that backup center Zach Collins has been cleared for all basketball activity after separating his shoulder in the final game of last season.

Mentions
devin vassell.png Devin Vassell Victor-Wembanyama.jpg Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs