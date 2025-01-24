 Skip navigation
Stephen Curry has top selling jersey during first half of NBA season, LeBron James second

  
Published January 24, 2025 03:18 PM

It may feel like a changing of the guard on the court — in a season where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, plus Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, Evan Mobley and the Cavaliers, and the Houston Rockets — are dominating the old guard on the court, but it isn’t that way when it comes to merchandise.

Stephen Curry led the NBA in jersey sales in the first half of this season, with LeBron James second, the NBA announced. Jayson Tatum was third. The new guard started to show up later, with Victor Wembanyama fifth, Anthony Edwards sixth, and Ja Morant seventh. Here is the full top 15.

This is the first time the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell made the top 15 in jersey sales.

When it comes to team merchandise, the defending champions are on top, followed by a host of big markets.

These rankings are based on NBAStore.com sales for the first half of the 2024-25 regular season.

