 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves
Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal win Cy Young Awards after both were pitching triple crown winners
Jacob Stallings
Jacob Stallings agrees to a 1-year, $2.5M deal with the Colorado Rockies
Tarik Skubal
Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelmaui_241120.jpg
Previewing the 2024 Maui Invitational
nbc_golf_gc_aonriskrewardv3_241120.jpg
Thitikul crowned Aon Risk Reward Challenge winner
nbc_cbb_hummeldepaul_241120.jpg
DePaul has ‘real momentum’ to open Big East play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves
Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal win Cy Young Awards after both were pitching triple crown winners
Jacob Stallings
Jacob Stallings agrees to a 1-year, $2.5M deal with the Colorado Rockies
Tarik Skubal
Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelmaui_241120.jpg
Previewing the 2024 Maui Invitational
nbc_golf_gc_aonriskrewardv3_241120.jpg
Thitikul crowned Aon Risk Reward Challenge winner
nbc_cbb_hummeldepaul_241120.jpg
DePaul has ‘real momentum’ to open Big East play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Stephen Curry on winning ring No. 5: ‘Honestly, it’s the only thing I’m really playing for at this point’

  
Published November 20, 2024 07:40 PM

Winning is addictive.

For the ultra-competitive, like Stephen Curry, once you taste it, it’s why you keep playing the game. Winning a fifth NBA ring is what keeps him going, he said to Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson on NBC Sports’ Bay Area’s “Dubs Talk.”

“Honestly, it’s the only thing I’m really playing for at this point. It’s the only thing that matters in the sense of accomplishment...

“I still love to play the game. I still love to come to work every day. Basketball is still fun for me. The challenge of trying to figure out how to win on a nightly basis, I still get up for it.”

Curry’s comments echo those of LeBron James, who came home with a gold medal from the Paris Olympics with talks about how winning fired him up.

“It felt damn good, it felt great, to play meaningful basketball, to play for the highest level...” LeBron said of Paris on Lakers Media Day. “That fire and desire was brought back to me.”

Both Curry’s Warriors (10-3) and LeBron’s Lakers (10-4) are off to fast starts, although both players and teams face questions of sustainability — can these older teams play at this level in April and May? And, ideally, June?

To prove that they can play at that level again, and to get that feeling one more time, is why LeBron and Curry are still going at it as hard as they are. Winning is addictive like that.

Mentions
GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors