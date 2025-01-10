 Skip navigation
Steve Kerr confirms his childhood home in Pacific Palisades is lost to wildfire, his mother is safe

  
Published January 9, 2025 07:25 PM

Before he was the four-time NBA champion coach of the Warriors, before he was the five-time NBA champion player standing next to Tim Duncan in San Antonio or getting punched during practice by Michael Jordan in Chicago, even before the crowd was chanting “Steeeve Keeeerrr” after his made 3-pointers at Arizona, Steve Kerr was the greatest basketball player ever to come out of Pacific Palisades High School. He grew up nearby.

Kerr confirmed Thursday before his Warriors took on Detroit that his childhood home in Pacific Palisades had been burned down but that his 90-year-old mother had been evacuated and was safe.

“In 1969 my parents bought that house. I was just there two weeks ago before our game, we just celebrated my mom’s 90th birthday there this summer. We had probably 100 guests up on that beautiful hillside, beautiful night, great memories. It’s an idyllic place, a beautiful town, sunsets every night, just amazing memories.”

Kerr is not the only NBAer impacted, Kawhi Leonard was away from the Clippers on Wednesday night in Denver to be back in Los Angeles with his family, who were under evacuation orders.

Fire officials estimate that 5,316 structures and 19,978 acres have been destroyed by the Palisades Fire that started Tuesday night. It is part of a rash of fires across the greater Los Angeles area that has seen five people die as of this writing, and more than 125,000 people have been placed under evacuation orders.

Fortunately, Kerr’s family is safe.

Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors