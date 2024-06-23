 Skip navigation
Talen Horton-Tucker’s home burglarized, reportedly lost $170,000 in jewlery

  
Published June 23, 2024 11:13 AM
Anyone who has ever had their home burglarized (*raises hand*) will tell you that you feel violated — somebody was walking through your home, going through and taking your things.

That happened to Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker and the burglars stole around $170,000 in jewelry, a story first reported by TMZ. It happened at the former Lakers home he maintains in Los Angeles.

...and law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports cops believe the suspect made off with $170,000 in jewelry. We’re told the break-in -- or at least part of it -- was actually captured on camera ... showing the thief entering the property by jumping over a back fence -- before leaving out of one of the residence’s side yards.

Nobody was home at the time of the incident and there were no injuries. The police investigation into the crime — using the video as evidence — is ongoing.

Horton-Tucker isn’t the only player to have this happen. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles area home of former NBA player Patrick Patterson was also burglarized. Also in this case nobody was home, part of it was caught on video (the criminals wore ski masks and gloves) and police are investigating.

