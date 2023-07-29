 Skip navigation
Thanasis Antetokounmpo signs with Bucks, rejoins brother Giannis

Published July 29, 2023 11:19 AM
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 9: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks stand for the national anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 9, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Thanasis Antetokounmpo had options, including playing for the Knicks.

Instead, for the fifth straight season, he will be back by his brother’s side with the Milwaukee Bucks, signing a one-year, minimum contract deal, something the team announced.

Thanasis, a deep bench forward, got into 37 games for the Bucks last season and has played 162 games in the previous four years with the team (starting 11).

Of course, part of signing Thanasis is keeping his brother Giannis Antetokounmpo happy, which is a good use of a deep roster spot. Giannis is up for an extension this fall but nobody expects him to sign it — partly because it keeps pressure on the organization to ensure they have a contender around the former MVP and that he is happy. The Bucks have a contender, which is why they re-signed Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton this summer. Next July, Giannis Antetokounmpo can sign a five-year, $334 million contract to stay with the Bucks (it would be the largest contract in NBA history). The Bucks need him in the right frame of mind to do that, and bringing back Thanasis can be part of that.

