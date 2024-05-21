Watch Now
Perryman: Jim Harbaugh reminds me of Will Ferrell
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore similarities between Jim Harbaugh and Will Ferrell and explore how on a more serious note, the Chargers can give the Chiefs a challenge this season.
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
From Saquon Barkley with the Eagles to Kirk Cousins with the Falcons, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore which players will be the strangest to see in new uniforms this season.
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Panthers' priority needs to be making Bryce Young feel comfortable in the pocket and speed up his processing abilities.
Canales believes primetime games must be earned
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if primetime games need to be earned, or if a team just has to look sexy enough to have primetime potential.
Rice reportedly to participate in Chiefs OTAs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why if Rashee Rice were a less talented player, he would be in a very different situation with the Chiefs given his offseason issues.
Higgins needs to ‘read the room’ in Cincinnati
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why they believe Tee Higgins should take the $21.8 million on the franchise tag this year and then go from there for next season.
Parsons complicates situation with Lamb
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how the Cowboys waited too long and now are in a challenging situation with multiple players, given CeeDee Lamb reportedly isn’t expected to attend OTAs.
MIN sending Jefferson ‘mixed signals’ about deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline where the rubber meets the road for the Vikings, given Justin Jefferson isn't present for the start of OTAs and the longer they wait on the deal, the more expensive it'll get.
Brady owning LV is ‘hopeless conflict of interest’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how Tom Brady attempting to be a partial owner of the Raiders and an NFL broadcaster is a conflict of interest and why they don't see it happening anytime soon.
Examining ‘sweet spot’ for Lawrence’s extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they'd be shocked if Trevor Lawrence's extension isn't sorted out before training camp, since the QB has proven himself.
Stafford shows up for OTAs despite contract issues
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the heart of what Matthew Stafford is looking for from the Rams and if attending OTAs could get him closer to that.
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
Phil and Chris Simms juxtapose Daniel Jones and rookie Jayden Daniels and debate over who will have a better season this fall. Plus, they dive into Daniel Jones' development with the New York Giants.