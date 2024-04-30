Timberwolves coach Chris Finch to undergo knee surgery

With just 1:40 left in the game and his Timberwolves team about to win the franchise’s first series in 20 years, Minnesota coach Chris Finch went down with a nasty injury. His point guard, Mike Conley, was bumped by Devin Booker and collided with Finch, injuring his knee. Finch had to be helped off the court, with what was later confirmed as a torn patellar tendon.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch left to the locker room after a sideline collision with Mike Conley



Wishing him well 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0P1NAiQ7oG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2024

Finch will undergo surgery to repair the tendon on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne report. Rehab for this can often take up to a year.

The more immediate question is whether Finch will be back on the sidelines for Game 1 of the Timberwolves’ series against the Nuggets, which starts Saturday. The early stages of recovery from this surgery require the leg to be immobilized in a brace — can Finch do that on the sidelines? If not, assistant Micah Nori will coach the team on the bench with Finch in the locker room relaying messages to Nori, ESPN reports.

Earlier on the day of his injury, Finch finished third in NBA Coach of the Year voting for having led the Timberwolves to a 56-26 record and the No. 3 seed in the West. In the playoffs, the Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns out of the postseason in what was the first-ever postseason sweep for the franchise. While many people outside Minnesota questioned if a two-big lineup with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns could work, Finch believed in it and this season was proven right with a team that had the best defense in the league plus a breakout star in Anthony Edwards.

Finch should be back on the sidelines soon to guide his team.