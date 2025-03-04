 Skip navigation
Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bolster MVP case with 51-point night against Houston

  
Published March 4, 2025 12:22 AM
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

Mar 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to his team after a score against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This is how you make an MVP case.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points in the first quarter on his way to 51 for the game, leading the Thunder past the Rockets and getting Oklahoma City to 50 wins.

This was the fourth 50+ point game Gilgeous-Alexander has had this season.

Jalen Williams added 24 points for the Thunder. Cam Whitmore led a short-handed Rockets team with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Houston was without Alperen Sengun (back soreness), Amen Thompson (shoulder), Dillon Brooks (bruised knee), Fred VanVleet (strained ankle) and Tari Eason (left leg ).

