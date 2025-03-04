 Skip navigation
Kyrie Irving has to be helped off court, does not return to game after spraining knee

  
Published March 3, 2025 11:57 PM
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks

Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is helped off the court by forward Naji Marshall (13) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving’s toughness is not in question, but when he will play again for the Mavericks is.

In the first quarter Monday night, Irving drove the lane against Sacramento, was fouled by DeMar DeRozan, and then his right foot landed on the foot of Kings’ center Jonas Valanciunas. That sent Irving to the floor, grabbing his knee.

Kyrie Irving landed awkwardly on a drive to the basket and was helped to the locker room.

Michael Scotto (@mikeascotto.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T02:14:31.353Z

Irving was clearly in considerable pain and stayed down for a few minutes, then as injured Mavericks center Anthony Davis was helping Irving back to the locker room, the guard quickly turned around and returned to take (and make) the two free throws. Irving then had to be helped back to the locker room. He did not return.

After the game, coach Jason Kidd had no update but called the injury “unlucky” and said he hoped it wouldn’t be serious. Luka Doncic responded on social media to the injury to his “hermano” (as Irving and Doncic call each other).

Luka Dončić shows love to his former teammate, Kyrie Irving, on his IG story following Kyrie's injury 💙

The Athletic (@theathletic.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T02:54:08.585Z

Irving is averaging 25 points a game this season and was thrust into the role of primary shot creator on the roster after the Doncic trade.

The Mavericks have been crushed by injuries this season. Luka Doncic was out from Christmas until the team traded him with a calf strain. Anthony Davis, the All-NBA big man the Mavericks got back in the Doncic trade, strained his adductor in his first game for the team and has been out since. Now Irving is out, and while it’s too early to have a timeline on his return, it’s likely he’s going to miss at least a week and likely more.

The Kings ended up winning the game comfortably, 122-98. The Mavericks fell to 32-30 on the season and remain the 10th seed in the West. Any hope Dallas has of a postseason run starts with them getting healthy first.

