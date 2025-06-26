Phillies at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 26

It’s Thursday, June 26 and the Phillies (47-33) are in Houston to take on the Astros (47-33). Cristopher Sánchez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Hunter Brown for Houston.

The Astros extended their winning streak to three consecutive games after beating the Phillies, 2-0, earning their second straight shutout victory over Philadelphia.

The Phillies are 1-3 over the last four games, which followed up a 10-3 stretch over 13 contests. Philadelphia has scored four or fewer runs in six of the past eight games, while Houston has in five of the previous six.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Astros

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Phillies at the Astros

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Phillies (+122), Astros (-145)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Astros

Pitching matchup for June 26, 2025: Cristopher Sánchez vs. Hunter Brown

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez, (6-2, 2.88 ERA)

Last outing: 8.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Astros: Hunter Brown, (8-3, 1.88 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Phillies and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Astros

This season the Astros are 47-33 (.588) and 11-4 (.733) with Hunter Brown as the opener

as the opener With Hunter Brown as starting pitcher 7 of the Astros’ last 8 home games have gone under the Total

as starting pitcher 7 of the Astros’ last 8 home games have gone under the Total With Hunter Brown toeing the rubber betting the Astros on the Run Line would have returned a 3.33-unit profit in 2025

toeing the rubber betting the Astros on the Run Line would have returned a 3.33-unit profit in 2025 Philadelphia is 12-3 when Cristopher Sanchez pitches this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: