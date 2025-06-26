Athletics at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 26

Its Thursday, June 26 and the Athletics (33-49) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (50-31).

Jeffrey Springs is slated to take the mound for the Athletics against Dietrich Enns for Detroit. Enns has not pitched in the majors since 2021.

Jacob Lopez was exceptional last night for the Athletics throwing seven innings of three-hit, shutout ball as the A’s blanked the Tigers, 3-0. Nick Kurtz went 3-3 and drove in all three runs for the Athletics who evened the series at one game apiece.

Lets dive into the series finale and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Tigers

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, FDSNDT

Odds for the Athletics at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+134), Tigers (-158)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Tigers

Pitching matchup for June 26, 2025: Jeffrey Springs vs. Dietrich Enns

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (6-5, 4.24 ERA)

Last outing: 6/20 vs. Cleveland - 7.1IP, 1ER, 3H, 1BB, 6Ks Tigers: Dietrich Enns

Last outing: 9/24/2021

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Tigers

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 6 home games against teams with losing records

5 of the Tigers’ last 8 games against the Athletics have gone over the Total

The Athletics have covered in 5 of their last 6 road games

Nick Kurtz now has 6 home runs in June and 11 on the season

now has 6 home runs in June and 11 on the season Tyler Soderstrom is riding a 5-game hitting streak (8-18)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Athletics and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

