Utah Jazz reportedly sign Patty Mills to one year, $3.3 million contract

Coming off a strong Olympics for his native Australia, the Utah Jazz have agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million veteran minimum deal to bring in Patty Mills, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent guard Patty Mills has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Mills will reunite with coach Will Hardy for his 16th NBA season on a fully guaranteed deal. pic.twitter.com/n479XigF6s — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 14, 2024

Hardy was an assistant coach with the Jazz when Mills was with the team.

Mills is a deep reserve at this point in his career, but he can come in and give some solid minutes and is a respected voice and mentor in the locker room. Last season, Mills played in 32 games, bouncing between the Hawks and Heat, averaging 4 points a game.

FIBA Mills is something else and he averaged 16.5 points a game shooting 40.5% from 3 while playing more than 30 minutes a night for his native Australia. The Boomers had a 24-point lead on Serbia in the quarterfinals before Nikola Jokic sparked a comeback and the Serbs won the game in overtime, 95-90, sending a good Australian team home without a medal.

Utah will likely start Collin Sexton at the point with Keyonte George at the two (but he can play some point). Off the bench, Jordan Clarkson is the primary ball handler, but rookie Isaiah Collier will also get run. Mills will slot in behind all of them and get limited minutes.

Mills is there to mentor young guards like George and Collier and show by example how a professional takes care of their body and prepares for games. It’s a role the well-respected Mills should fit well.

