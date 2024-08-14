 Skip navigation
flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
PGA Tour releases 2025 schedule with few year-over-year changes
Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14
NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry's latest positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

nbc_pft_mccarthyinjuryv2_240814.jpg
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240814.jpg
Mayo warns players on fighting in joint practices
nbc_pft_parsonsandlamb_240814.jpg
Parsons expects Lamb to get new deal before season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
PGA Tour releases 2025 schedule with few year-over-year changes
Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14
NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s latest positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

nbc_pft_mccarthyinjuryv2_240814.jpg
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240814.jpg
Mayo warns players on fighting in joint practices
nbc_pft_parsonsandlamb_240814.jpg
Parsons expects Lamb to get new deal before season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Utah Jazz reportedly sign Patty Mills to one year, $3.3 million contract

  
Published August 14, 2024 10:34 AM
Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: Patty Mills #88 of the Miami Heat looks on prior to a game against the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center on March 13, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Getty Images

Coming off a strong Olympics for his native Australia, the Utah Jazz have agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million veteran minimum deal to bring in Patty Mills, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Hardy was an assistant coach with the Jazz when Mills was with the team.

Mills is a deep reserve at this point in his career, but he can come in and give some solid minutes and is a respected voice and mentor in the locker room. Last season, Mills played in 32 games, bouncing between the Hawks and Heat, averaging 4 points a game.

FIBA Mills is something else and he averaged 16.5 points a game shooting 40.5% from 3 while playing more than 30 minutes a night for his native Australia. The Boomers had a 24-point lead on Serbia in the quarterfinals before Nikola Jokic sparked a comeback and the Serbs won the game in overtime, 95-90, sending a good Australian team home without a medal.

Utah will likely start Collin Sexton at the point with Keyonte George at the two (but he can play some point). Off the bench, Jordan Clarkson is the primary ball handler, but rookie Isaiah Collier will also get run. Mills will slot in behind all of them and get limited minutes.

Mills is there to mentor young guards like George and Collier and show by example how a professional takes care of their body and prepares for games. It’s a role the well-respected Mills should fit well.

