NBABrooklyn NetsPatty Mills

Patty
Mills

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
  • Patty-Mills.jpg
    Patty Mills
    BKN Point Guard #8
    Patty Mills posts 23/7/4/1/1 line with five threes
  • Edmond-Sumner.jpg
    Edmond Sumner
    BKN Point Guard #4
    Edmond Sumner tallies carer-high 29 points vs. WAS
  • Seth_Curry_HS.png
    Seth Curry
    BKN Point Guard #30
    Seth Curry (adductor) won’t return vs. Wizards
  • Ben Simmons.jpg
    Ben Simmons
    BKN Point Guard #10
    MRI on Ben Simmons’ knee comes back clean
  • Ben Simmons.jpg
    Ben Simmons
    BKN Point Guard #10
    Ben Simmons, T.J. Warren out Wednesday at Boston
NBA Draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Winners and losers from Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
Walker Kessler, Cam Johnson in for Team USA at World Cup; will Jokić play for Serbia?
Monty Williams says wife’s health was priority, almost kept him from taking Pistons job
Doc Rivers opens up on Embiid, Harden, what 76ers need to do to win