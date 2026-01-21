Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Injury Report: Warriors move forward without Jimmy Butler

During the third quarter of Monday’s win over the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors lost forward Jimmy Butler III to a torn ACL in his right knee. And the team didn’t have much time to process the personnel loss either, as they were back in action Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors. That game, a 145-127 defeat, provided the first clues as to how head coach Steve Kerr would try to compensate for Butler’s absence.

Brandin Podziemski (37 percent) moved into the starting lineup. While he wasn’t as productive as he was the night prior, the promotion will raise the third-year guard’s value, making him a worthwhile pickup in standard leagues. However, Tuesday’s rotation was eye-opening due to who re-entered it, more so than who replaced Butler in the starting lineup.

Jonathan Kuminga (19 percent rostered, Yahoo!), a DNP-CD for the last 16 games who did not hesitate to request a trade after becoming eligible to be moved on January 15, checked into the game to begin the second quarter. The adage “stay ready so you don’t have to get ready” certainly applies, as the Warriors forward logged 21 minutes and finished with 20 points (7-of-10 FGs, 5-of-8 FTs), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one three-pointer. While fantasy managers may be hesitant to add Kuminga, and rightfully so given the time spent on the bench, Tuesday’s performance should be enough to get him rotation minutes moving forward.

Buddy Hield (12 percent), who had fallen out of the rotation for a few games in early January, shot 6-of-6 from three and scored 25 points in 19 minutes. The Warriors’ need for production pushed Hield and Kuminga up in the pecking order, and both responded well on Tuesday. We’ll see what that means for both players moving forward, but fantasy managers can do far worse than kicking the tires on either.

Here’s a look at some other key injury situations affecting fantasy basketball in Week 14.

G/F Zaccharie Risacher and F/C Kristaps Porziņǵis, Atlanta Hawks

Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies will be the seventh that Risacher (left knee bone contusion) and Porziņǵis (left Achilles tendinitis) will have missed due to their current injuries. Ahead of Monday’s loss to the Bucks, the team announced that both players would be re-evaluated in one week, meaning they’ll miss at least three more games.

While Vit Krejčí (two percent) had been Risacher’s replacement in the lineup, Corey Kispert (one percent) received the nod on Monday. Neither offered much value against the Bucks, with Kispert scoring two points in 20 minutes and Krejčí going scoreless in 20 minutes. They combined to shoot 1-of-10 from the field. Neither player should be streamed, regardless of who serves as the fifth starter moving forward.

Porziņǵis’ current absence has not affected fantasy basketball much. Mouhamed Gueye (one percent) and Asa Newell (less than one percent) have picked up a few additional minutes, but neither has done enough to make a dent in fantasy basketball. Both can, and should, be rostered in dynasty leagues, but that’s about it. Porziņǵis’ absences earlier in the season cemented Onyeka Okongwu‘s (89 percent) place in the starting lineup, and he has provided excellent value after beginning the year with an ADP of 94.

G Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

Giddey has been out since December 29 with a strained left hamstring, missing Chicago’s last 11 games. However, he was initially considered to be questionable for Tuesday’s win over the Clippers, which represents a step in the right direction for the point guard. Tre Jones (27 percent) has moved into the starting lineup, averaging 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 27.1 minutes during this 11-game stretch. Shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 92.6 percent from the foul line, Jones has provided sixth-round per-game value in eight-cat formats according to Basketball Monster. Given his low turnover production, Jones has been even more valuable in nine-cat formats.

G Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

A left great toe injury derailed Garland’s 2024-25 season, and he appeared in only three of Cleveland’s first 16 games of the 2025-26 campaign as he worked his way back. Unfortunately, the point guard injured his right big toe during a January 14 win over the 76ers. Wednesday’s game against the Hornets will be the third that Garland has missed, and on Sunday, it was announced that he’d been diagnosed with a right great toe sprain.

He’ll be re-evaluated in a week, with Garland’s absence further enhancing Jaylon Tyson‘s (27 percent) fantasy value. The second-year wing has been a top-75 player over the past two weeks and went off for 39 points in Cleveland’s January 16 win over the 76ers. Craig Porter Jr. (two percent) and Dean Wade (less than one percent) served as the fifth starter in the two games Garland missed, but neither offered the production that would make them worth the risk in fantasy leagues.

F/C Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks

Gafford has missed three straight and four of Dallas’s last five games with a sprained right ankle, which is the same one initially injured early in training camp. With P.J. Washington away from the team for personal reasons, the Mavericks turned to the tandem of Dwight Powell (one percent) and Moussa Cissé (four percent) to man the middle in Monday’s blowout win over the Knicks.

The latter has been a top-100 player over the past two weeks and may be worth a look if Gafford and Washington remain out for Thursday’s game against the Warriors. Cissé is on a two-way contract, so he isn’t guaranteed to be active because of the 50-game limit. If Dallas decides to prioritize its draft lottery odds, Cissé could have value during the “silly season.”

C Steven Adams, Houston Rockets

Adams suffered a sprained left ankle during Sunday’s win over the Pelicans. Ahead of Tuesday’s win over the Spurs, it was announced that he’d suffered a Grade 3 sprain, and that’s the kind of injury where the timeline for full functional recovery could be measured in months. For that reason, the seven percent of Yahoo! league managers who have Adams rostered need to move on. Clint Capela (two percent) is now the backup center, but he only played 12 minutes against San Antonio.

Tari Eason (33 percent) returned to action on Tuesday after missing five games with a sprained right ankle, playing 20 minutes and finishing with six points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot. While the minutes restriction limits his ceiling in the short term, Eason has the potential to be a valuable option for fantasy managers down the stretch, especially if he gets back into the starting lineup.

F Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Leonard has missed the Clippers’ last three games with a left knee contusion, with the team sending him back to Los Angeles on Sunday to receive further treatment. While he was dealing with an ankle injury, Leonard injured his knee (not the one that had been operated on multiple times in the past) during a January 10 win over the Pistons. He’ll be re-evaluated ahead of Thursday’s game against the Lakers.

Rookie Kobe Sanders (one percent) has started the last four games, averaging 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. While decent, that production isn’t enough to make Sanders a viable streamer in most leagues while the Clippers await Leonard’s return.

G Austin Reaves and C Deandre Ayton, Los Angeles Lakers

Reaves suffered a Grade 2 left calf strain during the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Rockets and hasn’t played since, most recently sitting out Tuesday’s win over the Nuggets. Before the game, head coach JJ Redick said that Reaves is “progressing well” and should return at some point during the Lakers’ current eight-game road trip.

Marcus Smart (seven percent) has been the replacement in the starting lineup, averaging 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes and shooting 41.1 percent from the field. The veteran guard has not been a top-150 player during this stretch, but he did score 15 second-half points on Tuesday. Still, Jake LaRavia (14 percent) would be a better streaming option, especially as he continues to start ahead of Rui Hachimura (11 percent).

As for Ayton, he played 15 first-half minutes on Tuesday before exiting with a left eye injury. More will likely be learned about the severity of the injury and if the 7-footer will miss any time on Wednesday. Jaxson Hayes (one percent) played 15 minutes during the second half of Tuesday’s comeback win, tallying six points and four rebounds. If Ayton misses time, there will be some who look to stream Hayes, but there should be superior options on most waiver wires.

G Tyler Herro and C Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat

Of the two, Herro’s injury is of far greater concern to the Heat and to fantasy managers. An MRI on his ribs revealed a costocondral issue, which is inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum. It’s an injury that can result in an extended absence, and Herro did not travel west with the Heat for their five-game road trip. Pelle Larsson (five percent) has moved into the starting lineup, most recently contributing 16 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in a January 20 win over the Kings. For managers in shallow leagues (and some 12-team leagues as well), Andrew Wiggins (56 percent) will be worth a look with Herro sidelined.

As for Ware, tightness in his right hamstring kept him out of Tuesday’s win in Sacramento. The second-year center’s production was inconsistent in the games prior, with his playing time decreasing as a result. His absence means the Heat will need more production from Bam Adebayo (99 percent), who rebounded from a poor showing against the Warriors on Monday with a good night against the Kings. Simone Fontecchio (two percent) and Nikola Jović (13 percent) may play a little more with Ware out, but neither has much appeal as a streamer.

F Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

George missed both games of Philadelphia’s back-to-back due to left knee injury management. Kelly Oubre Jr. (18 percent) moved into the starting lineup, totaling 39 points, five rebounds, six assists, four steals, one block and seven three-pointers in games against the Pacers and Suns. Philadelphia’s schedule for the rest of January consists of six games with one back-to-back, so adding Oubre would not be a bad idea. George’s next opportunity to play will be on Thursday against the Rockets.

G/F RJ Barrett and F/C Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

After missing the Raptors’ last six games with a sprained left ankle, the hope is that Barrett will be available for Wednesday’s game against the Kings. Second-year guard Jamal Shead (eight percent) was Barrett’s replacement in five of those games and has averaged 10.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes over the last six. However, Shead has shot just 35.2 percent from the field during this stretch, limiting his streaming value.

Murray-Boyles sat out Tuesday’s win over the Raptors with a left thumb injury aggravated during the loss to the Lakers two nights prior. The rookie forward/center initially injured his thumb during a December 23 win over the Heat but did not miss any time. Interestingly, the Raptors started Tuesday’s game without a center, with Gradey Dick (four percent) serving as the fifth starter. He logged 23 minutes, finishing with 10 points, three rebounds, one steal and two three-pointers. Sandro Mamukelashvili (18 percent) remains a worthwhile streamer, whether he starts or comes off the bench. Mamu put up 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and four three-pointers in 26 minutes off the bench Tuesday night.

G/F Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

Coulibaly has missed Washington’s last three games after injuring his lower back during a January 14 loss to the Clippers, with the team sending him home to receive treatment during their road trip. Monday’s loss to the Clippers was the Wizards’ first home game since, and it remains to be seen if Coulibaly will be available for Thursday’s matchup with the Nuggets. Bub Carrington (11 percent) has moved into the starting lineup, providing 10th-round per-game value over the past week in eight-cat formats. Between Coulibaly’s injury and Trae Young (knee) not being available, streaming Carrington would be a good idea.