Jimmy Butler suffers season-ending knee injury: Fantasy fallout and potential targets

• Follow Rotoworld Basketball on X for the latest news around the NBA!

Monday’s nine-game NBA slate ended on a sour note, as the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Miami Heat came at a high cost. Star forward Jimmy Butler III injured his right knee during the third quarter and did not return. The team’s worst fears would be realized in the hours that followed, with it being reported that Butler would miss the rest of the regular season with a torn ACL.

Source confirms Jimmy Butler has a torn ACL and his season is over @NBCSWarriors



The Warriors’ season has completely changed on the same night they have their first 4-game win streak and have won 12 of their last 16 games — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) January 20, 2026

Replacing a player of Butler’s caliber is not easy, and it’s going to take more than one player to pick up the slack. Through 38 games, he averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes, shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 86.4 percent from the foul line. That production was good for top-25 per-game value in nine-cat formats, something that only one other Warriors player (Stephen Curry) can claim at this point in the season.

The Warriors do have some low-rostered players whose names will be called in the coming weeks. Here’s a look at the fantasy fallout from Butler’s injury.

📺 → Watch the NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock: The Spurs take on the Rockets at 8 p.m. ET before the Lakers and Nuggets tip off at 10 p.m. ET. Both games are available on Peacock. Check your local listings for the NBC game in your area.

Who will replace Butler in the starting lineup?

The last time Butler missed a game, on January 17 against the Hornets, rookie Will Richard (two percent rostered, Yahoo!) was inserted into the starting lineup. In 31 minutes, he accounted for 11 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals, one block and one three-pointer, shooting 5-of-12 from the field. Richard has started 15 games this season, averaging 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 22.6 minutes. There are better options than Richard for fantasy managers to choose from, even if he is Steve Kerr‘s choice to fill the void in the starting lineup.

Which players should fantasy managers target?

Brandin Podziemski (33 percent) is at the top of this list, and he had his most productive night of the season on Monday. In 30 minutes off the bench, he tallied a season-high 24 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and three three-pointers, shooting 9-of-19 from the field. Even if he isn’t moved into the starting lineup, Podziemski’s scoring ability takes on added importance in the aftermath of Butler’s injury.

Moses Moody (nine percent) has been a fixture in the starting lineup since mid-December, and he’ll have additional opportunities to contribute regardless of who is named the fifth starter. And experienced fantasy managers know not to sleep on De’Anthony Melton (eight percent), who can be a fantasy standout when healthy. The concern for him is availability, as back-to-backs have been off the table since his return from an ACL tear suffered early last season. Melton did not play against the Heat, but his ability to fill a stat sheet can make him a league-winner down the stretch, as long as he’s able to stay healthy.

Some may be wondering about where this leaves Jonathan Kuminga (16 percent), who began the season as a starter but has not appeared in a game since December 18. Also, he reportedly requested a trade not long after becoming eligible for a move on January 15. While Kerr said during his postgame availability that Kuminga would be ready if his name were called, his most significant value in accounting for Butler’s absence will likely be via trade.