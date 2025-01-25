Watch Anthony Edwards drop 34 on Nuggets, pass KAT for most 3-pointers in Minnesota history

Anthony Edwards came out Saturday with some “so you don’t think I’m an All-Star Game starter” energy.

Edwards — who finished fourth in All-Star starter voting for West guards — came out and dropped 34 points on the Nuggets in a quality Timberwolves win.

Antman led the way for the @Timberwolves in their #NBARivalsWeek W!



🐜 34 PTS (23 in 2H)

🐜 9 AST

🐜 3 3PM

🐜 60.9 FG%



Edwards now has 187 3PM this year, becoming just the 5th player to reach that total through a season’s first 45 games, joining Steph, Harden, Klay, and Dame. pic.twitter.com/rJ1fsQ7txK — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2025

One of his 3-pointers in the game moved Edwards past Karl-Anthony Towns for the most 3-pointers made in Timberwolves history.

ANT LOGO 3 FOR WOLVES HISTORY 🚨



He passes KAT for MOST THREES in @Timberwolves franchise history 🎯



He's up to 34 PTS on 60.9 FG% on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/cZPW0Iesxg — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2025

Edwards has focused more on the 3-pointer this season, taking 3.1 more a game than he did a season ago, and his shooting percentage has jumped from 35.7% to 42.6%.

This season, Anthony Edwards is currently averaging 4.2 3PM per game while shooting 42.5% from deep.



Only three players have averaged 4+ 3PM on 40+ 3P% across an entire season: Stephen Curry (7x), Klay Thompson (1x), and Damian Lillard (1x). https://t.co/AJBEhuj10Y pic.twitter.com/U3zXUjzRxh — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 25, 2025

Minnesota led the entire way and took complete control of the contest late in the second quarter. Julius Randle had a strong game for Minnesota, scoring 21, while Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Nikola Jokic’s four-game triple-double streak came to an end as he scored 20 points with 11 assists but had just three rebounds. Jamal Murray scored 25 points to lead the Nuggets.