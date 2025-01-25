Watch Anthony Edwards drop 34 on Nuggets, pass KAT for most 3-pointers in Minnesota history

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v3_250126.jpg
Ramsey drills Aston Villa in front of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v3_250126.jpg
Ramsey drills Aston Villa in front of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Anthony Edwards drop 34 on Nuggets, pass KAT for most 3-pointers in Minnesota history

  
Published January 25, 2025 06:33 PM
Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 25: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts at the end of the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Target Center on January 25, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Anthony Edwards came out Saturday with some “so you don’t think I’m an All-Star Game starter” energy.

Edwards — who finished fourth in All-Star starter voting for West guards — came out and dropped 34 points on the Nuggets in a quality Timberwolves win.

One of his 3-pointers in the game moved Edwards past Karl-Anthony Towns for the most 3-pointers made in Timberwolves history.

Edwards has focused more on the 3-pointer this season, taking 3.1 more a game than he did a season ago, and his shooting percentage has jumped from 35.7% to 42.6%.

Minnesota led the entire way and took complete control of the contest late in the second quarter. Julius Randle had a strong game for Minnesota, scoring 21, while Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Nikola Jokic’s four-game triple-double streak came to an end as he scored 20 points with 11 assists but had just three rebounds. Jamal Murray scored 25 points to lead the Nuggets.

Mentions
Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards KAT.png Karl-Anthony Towns DEN_Murray_Jamal.jpg Jamal Murray DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokic Julius Randle.png Julius Randle KAT.png Karl-Anthony Towns