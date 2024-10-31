 Skip navigation
Watch Bronny James score first NBA points during return home to Cleveland

  
Published October 30, 2024 09:55 PM
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers

Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, and forward LeBron James warm up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Everything came full circle.

Bronny James returned home to Ohio and took the court in Cleveland, where his father began his legendary career and just one town over from Akron, where Bronny was born. The Cavaliers made a classy move welcoming Bronny and LeBron James home pregame.

Cleveland was not as gracious a host once the game started. LeBron James had gone to the bench for the night more than four minutes earlier, his Lakers blown out of the building by the Cavaliers and it was getting into garbage time. That’s when the “We want Bronny” chants started, and J.J. Redick gave the fans what they came to see.

Then, back home, Bronny James scored his first NBA points, a 14-foot jumper from the left baseline.

It was a solid outing for Bronny, who scored two points, had two assists and had a steal.

It was also about the only good part of the night for the Lakers, a Cavaliers 134-100 win. Cleveland improved to 5-0 and dominated this game from the opening tip behind 25 points from Evan Mobley, 24 from Donovan Mitchell, and 20 points and 17 rebounds from Jarrett Allen, who played Anthony Davis even on the night.

Mentions
Bronny-James.jpg Bronny James LeBron James.png LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers