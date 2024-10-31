Watch Bronny James score first NBA points during return home to Cleveland

Everything came full circle.

Bronny James returned home to Ohio and took the court in Cleveland, where his father began his legendary career and just one town over from Akron, where Bronny was born. The Cavaliers made a classy move welcoming Bronny and LeBron James home pregame.

Cleveland was not as gracious a host once the game started. LeBron James had gone to the bench for the night more than four minutes earlier, his Lakers blown out of the building by the Cavaliers and it was getting into garbage time. That’s when the “We want Bronny” chants started, and J.J. Redick gave the fans what they came to see.

"Born in Akron, back in 2004..."



Full-circle moment as Bronny James checks into the Lakers-Cavs game in Cleveland

Then, back home, Bronny James scored his first NBA points, a 14-foot jumper from the left baseline.

Bronny James scores his first-career bucket!



Special moment in Cleveland

It was a solid outing for Bronny, who scored two points, had two assists and had a steal.

It was also about the only good part of the night for the Lakers, a Cavaliers 134-100 win. Cleveland improved to 5-0 and dominated this game from the opening tip behind 25 points from Evan Mobley, 24 from Donovan Mitchell, and 20 points and 17 rebounds from Jarrett Allen, who played Anthony Davis even on the night.